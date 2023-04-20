Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs | Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks live, as well as the latest information from the Fiserv Forum. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks online and live
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounpo, power forward. Practically in the best moment of his career, the Bucks player is causing the team to have more and more reach worldwide, it is not surprising his last championship and no doubt the player wants one more ring, Giannis numbers are: 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, no doubt a great contender for the title and was captain of Team Giannis in the All-Star Game.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, small forward. The experienced 33-year-old player is still looking for an NBA championship, Heat has been close to the title and this season is returning to the Playoffs level, Butler is relevant in the scheme and currently averages: 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists, no doubt in the closing of the season will be fundamental.
A reminder in case y’all forgot what this man is capable of pic.twitter.com/VUoFvvLMaf— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 17, 2023
Bucks All-Star Team
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Face to face
Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks played a 4-game series in the regular season, the series ended tied at two games, with Miami taking the first two games and Milwaukee managing to catch up in the last games, in the Playoffs series we can expect an even series because the Heat took the first duel.
Bucks to prove their leadership
Bucks is going through a great moment in its history, this team has five consecutive seasons qualifying for the Playoffs in the Top 3, certainly very few teams today can boast of this and it is necessary to maintain a great team to get the best results, this season Bucks took the first place in the East, something that is very difficult to achieve with the current level of their pursuers, Celtics was their great conference rival when they were disputing the first position, it was in the closing when Bucks managed to take it and did not let go, their record was 58-24, being the team with less defeats in the entire NBA, Bucks was surprised in the first duel of Playoffs in the series against Miami Heat, something that until a few weeks ago seemed impossible, now the following duels will be more closed and we could expect a seventh game.
Miami Heat surprises
Miami Heat is undoubtedly one of the most regular teams in the NBA, their level of play has allowed them to qualify for the Playoffs consistently and has even played in the finals, this season the team had more complications than expected, since the previous season was the leader of the East, in the current season Miami with a record of 44-38 finished in eighth position, Heat had to play the Play-In to find a place in the Playoffs and their first test would be against Hawks, That duel seemed very close, but it was 11 points in favor of Atlanta to advance and so the Heat had to look for another opportunity against Bulls, now Bulls took the loss by 11 points and so Miami managed to stay with the last qualifying spot, already in Playoffs, Heat had a lot to prove and in the first duel they took a great victory against Bucks.
Two Eastern powers face each other
The Eastern Conference undoubtedly in its regular season proved to have very competitive teams and that is why in the last duels were already defined the places of each qualified team, to close the Play-In, the duel of the first classified in this case was Bucks would be against Heat, a great duel between two great teams, this series has already begun and Miami took the first game, so it is expected to be a long series.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks game, corresponding to the NBA Playoffs. The game will take place at Fiserv Forum at 9:00 PM ET.