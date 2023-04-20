Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs Match 3
Image: NBA

2:00 PMan hour ago

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets live game, as well as the latest information from the Barclays Center.
1:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN, Star + y NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets of April 20th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:30 AM (21 de abril) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

1:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Brooklyn Nets

In Brooklyn Nets the presence of Cameron Johnson stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the season he has an average of 15.5 points per game, achieved in 42 games played, where he has an average of 28.6 minutes played per game.

1:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Tyrese Maxey stands out. The 22-year-old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the season he has an average of 20.3 points per game, achieved in 60 games played, where he has an average of 36.3 minutes played per game.

1:35 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Brooklyn Nets

1- Mikal Bridges

2- Cameron Johnson

26- Spencer Dinwiddie

28- Dorian Finney Smith

33- Nic Claxton

1:30 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

0- Tyree Maxey

1- James Harden

12- Tobias Harris

17- PJ Tucker

21- Joel Embiid

1:25 PM2 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets come into this game with the obligation to win in order to avoid the pressure of the series ending early. Victory is the only way out.

1:20 PM2 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers come to Brooklyn with a considerable lead in the series and will do everything possible to ensure that the series does not have to return to Philadelphia. To do so, they will have to win the two games that follow and they start as favorites to do so.

1:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Barclays Center

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets game will be played at the Barclays Center, located in the city of New York, in the borough of Brooklyn, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2012, has a capacity for 17,732 spectators.
1:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
