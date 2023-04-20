Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs Match 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score!
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN, Star + y NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets game for NBA?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:30 AM (21 de abril) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Key player - Brooklyn Nets
In Brooklyn Nets the presence of Cameron Johnson stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the season he has an average of 15.5 points per game, achieved in 42 games played, where he has an average of 28.6 minutes played per game.
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers
In Philadelphia 76ers the presence of Tyrese Maxey stands out. The 22-year-old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the season he has an average of 20.3 points per game, achieved in 60 games played, where he has an average of 36.3 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Brooklyn Nets
1- Mikal Bridges
2- Cameron Johnson
26- Spencer Dinwiddie
28- Dorian Finney Smith
33- Nic Claxton
Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers
0- Tyree Maxey
1- James Harden
12- Tobias Harris
17- PJ Tucker
21- Joel Embiid
Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets come into this game with the obligation to win in order to avoid the pressure of the series ending early. Victory is the only way out.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers come to Brooklyn with a considerable lead in the series and will do everything possible to ensure that the series does not have to return to Philadelphia. To do so, they will have to win the two games that follow and they start as favorites to do so.