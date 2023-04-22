Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs 2023 | Game 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Live Score in NBA Playoffs 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks match for the NBA Playoffs 2023
What time is Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks match for NBA Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks of April 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
The Big Apple has dominated the series in the most recent five-game series with a record of four wins and one loss, which came last Tuesday.
New York Knicks 90-107 Cleveland Cavaliers, Playoffs 2023 Game 2
New York Knicks 101-97 Cleveland Cavaliers, Playoffs 2023 Game 1
New York Knicks 130-116 Cleveland Cavaliers, 2023 season
Cleveland Cavaliers 103-105 New York Knicks, 2022 season
New York Knicks 108-121 Cleveland Cavaliers, 2022 season
Key player New York Knicks
He was not quite fine in the second game and still finished as the team's leading scorer with 22 points, where Julius Randle also contributed with 8 rebounds and 1 assist, in the 33 minutes he was under the court and now will have to take a much more prominent role in order to come out with the win at home.
Key player Cleveland Cavaliers
Although he does not have many spotlights, in the last game Darius Garland was the key man to get the win at home, playing 36 minutes with 32 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists.
Last lineup New York Knicks
9 Rowan Alexander, small forward; 30 Julius Randle, small forward; 23 Mitchell Robinson, center; 11 Jalen Brunson, point guard; 6 Quentin Grimes, point guard.
Last lineup Cleveland Cavaliers
4 Evan Mobley, small forward; 35 Isaac Okoro, small forward; 31 Jarrett Allen, center; 45 Donovan Mitchell, point guard; 10 Darius Garland, point guard.
New York Knicks: Back home
After getting out of the first two games well, now the advantage for the New York Knicks is that they will play the next two games at home and in front of their fans, so they will look to reflect the conditions, as they did in the regular season with a record of 31 wins and 10 losses, being the third best in the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Defensively tidy
The Cleveland Cavaliers were not able to take full advantage of their home venue, winning one and losing the other, highlighting that in the first of them the lack of concentration in the last minutes in the defensive zone ended up paying dearly and now the obligation will be to be focused one hundred percent to be able to take the lead for the first time in the playoffs.
The Kick-off
The Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks match will be played at the Madison Square Garden, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Playoffs 2023: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.