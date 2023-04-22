Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 3

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live, as well as the latest information from the Target Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Timberwolves player
Anthony Edwards, shooting guard. The young addition of Timberwolves in the 2020 Draft is paying off and has given the team the possibility of playing in Play-In for two consecutive seasons, although his team is not considered one of the best, that makes him more dangerous, his numbers this season are: 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, this player is important for the present and future of the franchise.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most decisive players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough for him to be MVP of the season twice, currently he finished leader of the West and again he is among the possible MVP, the player averages: 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists, in Nuggets he leads points, rebounds, assists and steals.
April 20, 2023
Timberwolves All-Star Team
Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert.
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Face to face
In the regular season Nuggets and Timberwolves, played a 4-game series, that series was very close and ended tied with two wins for each team, for the Playoffs series, Nuggets has looked better and has taken the first two games, this third game can set the destiny of the teams and Timberwolves is the one forced to win.
Timberwolves to comeback again
Minnesota Timberwolves comes from a great struggle in the regular season, in the West the classification positions were defined in the last games and that is how Wolves managed to stay with the eighth place with a record of 42-40, the road was not easy because in their first opportunity to qualify for the Playoffs, the team lost to Lakers, in their last matchup to find a place, their opponent was Thunder and with a 120-95 victory they got the last available place, Their opponent would be nothing more and nothing less than Nuggets, the leader of the West, a great challenge would be ahead of them and undoubtedly a closer series was expected, already playing the series, Timberwolves has been far below the level shown in the two defeats by scores far away in points, now the team is very close to defeat in the series and must avoid it, that is why in the third game they will have to look for the victory.
Nuggets improving their way
Denver Nuggets finished the regular season as leader of the West with a 53-29 record, undoubtedly the team is going through a great moment for several seasons, no doubt now they should focus on the Playoffs, since last season injuries and low level diminished the performance in the most important part, now it does not seem to have the same problem and there is no excuse to continue performing the best way, This series against Timberwolves is very important and knowing that in the duels they have not had great resistance makes them think that they could finish the series in 4 games and just wait for the opponent, Nuggets looks like a serious candidate to win the NBA title, but they must be careful not to be confident, in this third duel Nuggets can manage the series more calmly, but they should not be confident.
A complicated series
The Playoffs are already being played and the Western Conference is expected to maintain the great pace with which it closed the regular season, the series between Nuggets and Timberwolves will face the leader of the West and the last qualified of the Play-In, the series is already on track with two duels played and so far have been very entertaining duels.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Target Center at 9:30 PM ET.