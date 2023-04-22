Game 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match for the NBA Playoffs.
What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets of April 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NBA league pass and ESPN.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brooklyn Nets latest lineup
Brooklyn Nets Ultimate Quintet:
Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons, and Nic Claxton.
Philadelphia 76ers latest lineup
The last five of Philadelphia 76ers:
P.J. Tucker, James Harden, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Mikal Bridges (#1), is considered the best player and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Ben Simmons (#10) will be key to assisting, he is considered one of the best players on the team and he averages 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets also had a good regular season, with 45 wins and 37 losses, establishing themselves in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete for the championship. Their last game was on April 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Brooklyn Nets lost 129-127 at State Farm Arena and thus the Brooklyn Nets got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
Philadelphia 76ers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, center Joel Embiid (#21), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 33.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Tobias Harris (#12) who this season has managed to average 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward James Harden (#1) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his thirteenth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 10.6 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers in the tournament
The Philadelphia 76ers played very well in the regular season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the eastern conference. They had an excellent 2022-2023 regular season, with 54 wins and 28 losses, they are in third position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to win the championship, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on April 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Philadelphia 76ers won 110-105 at the Wells Fargo Center to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
The stadium
The Barclays Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in Brooklyn, New York. Since September 21, 2012, it is the home of the Brooklyn Nets and has a capacity of 17,732 spectators.