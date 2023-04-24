Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live, as well as the latest information from Target Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets match live on TV and online?
The match Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets?
This is the start time of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game on April 23, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 24)
Mexico: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 24)
Mexico: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Denver Nuggets
One of the most outstanding players in Denver Nuggets is Michael Porter Jr., the 24-year-old American-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 25 points.
Key player at Minnesota Timberwolves
One of the players to watch out for in Minnesota Timberwolves is Anthony Edwards, the 21-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 36 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 21, 2023 in the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023, where Denver Nuggets managed to win by a score of 120 points against Minnesota Timberwolves' 111.
The player who scored the most points for Denver Nuggets in that game was Michael Porter with 25, while the player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was Anthony Edwards with 36.
The player who scored the most points for Denver Nuggets in that game was Michael Porter with 25, while the player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was Anthony Edwards with 36.
History Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Denver Nuggets, as of the last five games they have won four, while Minnesota Timberwolves has won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Denver Nuggets who has scored 594 points compared to 554 for Minnesota Timberwolves.
Actuality - Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets has been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 82 games, they won 53 and lost 29.
Utah Jazz 118 - 114 Denver Nuggets
- Last five games
Utah Jazz 118 - 114 Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets 109 - 95 Sacramento Kings
Denver Nuggets 109 - 80 Minnesota Timberwolves
Denver Nuggets 122 - 113 Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 111 - 120 Denver Nuggets
Actuality - Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves has had a regular performance in the current NBA season. After playing 82 games, they have won 42 and lost 40.
Los Angeles Lakers 108 - 102 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Last five games
Los Angeles Lakers 108 - 102 Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 120 - 95 Oklahoma City Thunder
Denver Nuggets 109 - 80 Minnesota Timberwolves
Denver Nuggets 122 - 113 Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 111 - 120 Denver Nuggets
The match will be played at the Target Center Stadium
The match between Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will take place at Target Center Stadium in the city of Minneapolis (United States), the stadium is where the Minnesota Timberwolves team plays its home games, was built in 1990 and has a capacity for approximately 20,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game, valid for game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.