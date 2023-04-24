Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 4

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Khris Middleton, small forward. One of the most important players of the current Bucks squad, he is the second best scorer of the team and with the uncertainty of not knowing if Giannis will be able to return to the court after the injury, this player is the right one to not lose a third game, as it would make things more complicated, Middleton averages: 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
Watch out for this Heat player
Caleb Martin, forward. Miami Heat has had a spectacular Playoffs series, they are currently 2-1 in the series and look very solid on the floor, however injuries have depleted the team and with this, Martin being the best scorer available in the Playoffs has a big task to look for the third win in the series.
April 20, 2023
Bucks All-Star Team
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Face to face
In the regular season Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks faced each other 4 times in the regular season, in those four games the teams had two wins each and that was the end of the series, in these Playoffs they have already played 3 games and the score is 2-1 in favor of the Heat, for the fourth match Heat could take a big leap towards the next round by having to win only one more if the victory stays at home.
Heat with destiny in their hands
Miami Heat had a very complicated regular season and at the end of it they were very lucky and got a place in the Play-In, without a doubt the team's roster is very competitive name by name, however, in many games they looked out of place on the court and had disastrous performances, already in the Play-In duels the team lost the game for the direct pass and thus reached the duel against the Bulls, That game would define who advanced to the Playoffs, Heat showed that they were a better team and thus managed to advance to the Playoffs, this team is not unfamiliar with the instance, as they recently played a final against Lakers, Heat now has a 2-1 advantage in the series against Bucks and is expected to have a great definition, the most striking will be the absences of key players for both teams and the one who knows how to dock will have a great advantage.
Bucks with complications
Milwaukee Bucks in the regular season was the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, their good performances kept them in the first places for much of the season, it was in the second half of the season when the team took the first position and no longer let it escape, Celtics was his biggest pursuer and with that changed the leadership, but in the end, Giannis' team was far superior and arrived at the Playoffs as one of the top favorites to win the title, an instance that the current team does not ignore, as they were recent champions, the big challenge for the team now is to turn around a series that surely they did not expect, with the series against 1-2, Bucks need to overcome, the great difficulty is that Giannis, their star player, has not been in the best shape and has missed the important part against the Heat.
The hottest series in the East
Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are delivering an incredible series in the Playoffs, being the team that finished as first place in the East against the last qualified, thanks to the Play-In, this series in the previous seemed easy for Bucks, however the Heat surprised from the first duel and took a victory, that hinted that it would be a long series with two very competitive teams.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat game, corresponding to NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Kaseya Center at 7:30 PM ET.