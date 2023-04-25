Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs 2023 Game 4

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers match for the NBA Playoffs.
What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers of April 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Memphis Grizzlies lineup
The Memphis Grizzlies Ultimate Five:
Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, and Ja Morant.
Latest Los Angeles Lakers lineup
The last five of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Troy Brown Jr., D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
Memphis Grizzlies Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Ja Morant (#12), he is considered the best player on the team and this season is his third year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 33.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Dillon Brooks (#24) who has managed to average 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game this season. He is the second most important player on the team and we must keep an eye on him. Finally, center Jaren Jackson Jr. (#13) will be key for defense and for rebounding, averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists this season.
Memphis Grizzlies in the tournament
The Memphis Grizzlies also had a good tournament winning most of their games this season, this year they are again a strong team competing in the western conference. They had a good 2022-2023 regular season, with 51 wins and 31 losses, they are in second place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, they made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can compete to be the NBA champions. Their last game was on April 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers, where the Memphis Grizzlies lost 101-111 at the Crypto.com Arena and in this way they are forced to win the next 4 games to advance to the next phase. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had an excellent 2022-2023 regular season, with 43 wins and 39 losses, they are in seventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete for the championship. Their last game was on April 22 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Los Angeles Lakers won 111-101 at Crypto.com Arena to move up to 2-1 in the series. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.