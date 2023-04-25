Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks live, as well as the latest information from TD Garden Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks match live on TV and online?
The match Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks?
This is the start time for the Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks game on April 25, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 26)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Atlanta Hawks
One of the players to watch out for in Atlanta Hawks is Trae Young, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 35 points.
Key player for Boston Celtics
One of the most outstanding players in Boston Celtics is Jayson Tatum, the 25-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 31 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 23, 2023 in the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023, where Boston Celtics managed to win by a score of 129 points against 121 of Atlanta Hawks.
The player who scored the most points for Boston Celtics in that game was Jaylen Brown with 31, while the player who scored the most points for Atlanta Hawks in that game was Trae Young with 35.
History Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Boston Celtics, as of the last five games they have won four while Atlanta Hawks has won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Boston Celtics who has scored 595 points against 563 of Atlanta Hawks.
Actuality - Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks has been having a regular performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 82 games, they managed to win 41 and lose 41.
Boston Celtics 120 - 114 Atlanta Hawks
- Last five games
Boston Celtics 120 - 114 Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics 112 - 99 Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics 119 - 106 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 130 - 122 Boston Celtics
Atlanta Hawks 121 - 129 Boston Celtics
Actuality - Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics has had a good performance in the current NBA season. After playing 82 games, they won 57 and lost 25.
The match will be played at the TD Garden Stadium
The match between Boston Celtics and Atlante Hawks will take place at the TD Garden Stadium in the city of Boston (United States), this stadium is where the Boston Celtics team plays its home games, it was built in 1995 and has a capacity for approximately 18,650 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks game, valid for game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
