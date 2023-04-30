Miami Heat vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs NBA | Game 1

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks?
If you want to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks live on TV, your option is NBA TV.
What time is the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks NBA Playoffs?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this player on the New York Knicks.
Brunson, 26, is averaging 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season. This was the most outstanding of his team contributing to his team's victory with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Watch out for this player in Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler has averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists during the 2022-23 season. The last time he faced this team he had 12 points, three rebounds and six assists.
How are the New York Knicks doing?
They are coming from knocking out the Cleveland Cavaliers by beating them with a 4-1 score in the round of 16 series. They closed the regular season losing the last two games and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 47 wins and 35 losses and in third place in the Atlantic Division.
How are the Miami Heat coming along?
The Miami Heat have just defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the round of 16 after a 4-1 tie. The last one was after winning in overtime. Miami qualified for the Playoffs by defeating the Chicago Bulls. They finished the regular season in last place in the Eastern Conference with 44 wins and 38 losses and in first place in the Southeast Division.
Background
Four times they have faced each other in this 2023 with a favorable balance for the New York Knicks who have won three times, while only one duel has been won by Miami Heat. The last time they met was on March 30, 2023 in which the Knicks won 101-92;
The stadium
The game will be played at Madison Square Garden, a stadium that was inaugurated in February 1968 and has a capacity of 20789 spectators.
Preview of the match
Miami Heat and New York Knicks will meet in the first game of the NBA Playoffs quarterfinal series.
Miami Heat and New York Knicks will meet in the first game of the NBA Playoffs quarterfinal series.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.