Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 2

Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. With only 24 years old this player is enhancing the Celtics level to such a degree that they have already played in the Finals, Tatum's contribution is essential for the Celtics to have a great season, not for nothing they are in first place, the quality of the player is more than proven and this season he averages: 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Watch out for this 76ers player
James Haarden, shooting guard. With 33 years old, Harden is still in a great level, one of the most emblematic players in the current NBA, is being a key piece for the team to continue in competition with many possibilities to advance, currently the player averages: 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists, with the team that accompanies him, it will not be a problem to reach the finals.
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
76ers All-Star Team
Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker, Embiid.
Face to face
In the regular season series, Boston Celtics was the big winner by taking 3 consecutive victories, 76ers could only close that series with a victory, but now that they meet in the conference semifinals, 76ers already have the advantage of the first game played at TD Garden, now Celtics is obliged to get the victory at home, another result would be very bad for the franchise.
Celtics don't want any more mistakes
Boston Celtics was a finalist in the previous season, to their misfortune they could not win the trophy, however the team looked very solid and for the regular season of the following season, had a great performance, the team with a record of 57-25, managed to stay in second place in the East, very close to Bucks, which finished leader, Celtics had to face Hawks in their first Playoffs duel, Atlanta got their pass after beating Heat in the Play-In, Celtics in that first series, Celtics looked confident but in the end, the series had to be disputed in 6 games, Celtics no longer looked as solid as in the regular season, but it is a constant in the team, since in the regular season Celtics dominated the first position and a drop of game made them fall to the second position, 76ers is a very complicated team and not winning at home two duels, can be lapidary.
Philadelphia 76ers go all out for the title
The 76ers have had a more than good time in their last NBA seasons, the team has remained in the top 3 of the East and has been a constant in Playoffs, for this season the team achieved the third position with a 54-28 record, for the first round of Playoffs, the team had to face Nets, in the previous it looked like a very interesting series because of the players involved, but 76ers achieved the victory in 4 consecutive games and that allowed them to rest more days waiting for their next rival, their rival for the conference semifinals would be Celtics, a very competitive team, for the first duel of the series, 76ers took the first duel at TD Garden, a great result that will give them a lot of confidence to continue in the series, the second duel will also be in Boston so another intense clash is expected, 76ers will come out more motivated.
An intense duel in the East
After the first round of the Playoffs, 76ers and Celtics are competing in a great series where there is no simple team or surprising results, at this point the teams are already very close to the conference finals, so the mistakes have to be less, the first game has already been played and certainly had a lot of intensity, so for the rest of the games no less is expected.
