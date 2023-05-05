Game 2 Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State WarriorsLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lakers vs Warriors match.
NBA!
Injury Report - Lakers
The Lakers on the other side have no confirmed absences, but leave LeBron James, Mo Bamba and Anthony Davis listed as da-to-day for the match.
Injury Report - Warriors
The Warriors will be without the injured Ryan Rollins, Andre Iguodala and Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Western Conference
Last Matches: Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers on the other side closed their six-game Series against the Memphis Grizzlies. On the 16th the victory was by 128 to 112. On Wednesday (19) the defeat was by 103 to 93. On Saturday (22) the victory was by 111 to 101. On Monday (24) the Lakers opened distance, winning once again, now by 117 to 111 in overtime. On Wednesday (26) the defeat came by 116-99, and on Friday (28) the Lakers closed winning by 125-85.
Last Matches: Warriors
To get to this stage the Golden State Warriors went through the Sacramento Kings in seven games. On April 15 the Kings started with a 126-123 win. Still at home the Kings won game two by 114 to 106 on the 17th. On Thursday (20th) the Warriors won the first at home, by 114 to 97. On Sunday (23) the Warriors tied the series, with a 126-125 win. On Wednesday (26) the Warriors went ahead, winning by 123 to 116, while the tie came on Friday (28), by 118 to 99. And in the decisive game, on Sunday (30) the victory was by 120 to 100.
Game 1
On Tuesday (2) the Lakers won Game 1 of the Series by 117 to 112, with a show by Anthony Davis, with 30 points, 23 rebounds and five assists, while on the other side Curry added 27 points, with six rebounds.
