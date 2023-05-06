Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Suns player
Devin Booker, shooting guard. A growing talent in the NBA, at 26 years old he is going through a great moment, Suns is standing out for several seasons and Booker has been part of this progress, in the current season the player averages: 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, to revive in the series will need his best plays.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most determinant players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough for him to be MVP of the season twice, now the player was not the MVP of this season but, he could be in the finals, Nuggets is showing his power and it would not be a surprise to see him fighting in the big game.
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Face to face
The regular season duels are usually a parameter to know what will happen with the teams in the Playoffs, this season Suns and Nuggets equaled two wins per team in the regular season, now in Playoffs Nuggets is showing the thirst to move forward and already leads by two games, one more win and would leave the rest in their favor since they would only need one more win.
Suns to rebound
Phoenix Suns have a big job to do in these Playoffs, the team again could be eliminated in the Playoffs, this would be a big blow for the franchise as they have been putting together the best team possible to reach the finals, the Suns regular season, allowed them to occupy the fourth position with a record of 45-37, Suns had Clippers as rival, a team that came very motivated after having a great closing, But now Suns realize that Clippers was not the best rival to measure the level and who better for that than the leader of the East, the performance of the Phoenix team in the series against Nuggets has not been as expected since they have two losses, Suns are practically forbidden to lose the third duel and another result would leave them with little or no margin for error, now they will have to go out to win all of them.
Denver Nuggets with a serious plan
Denver Nuggets last season had high expectations to be in the grand final, unfortunately injuries struck in the final stretch of the season and in Playoffs their performance was not the same, for this season Nuggets took the lead in the Western Conference, the record was 53-29 and thus was profiled to achieve the long awaited title, their first opponent in Playoffs was Timberwolves and the series ended in a 4-1, Now their opponent is not an easy one, even though in the first games they showed the opposite, Nuggets has almost settled the Suns and will not want to miss the third duel to be only one game away from reaching the conference finals, a big surprise already happened with the leader of the East and Nuggets shows no signs of being in bad shape, this season could be their big opportunity.
The third game can define everything
In the Playoffs teams have little margin for error, a 3-0 can be defining for any team, Suns are close to living in that terrible situation and Nuggets do not want to miss the opportunity to go three ahead, the duel this Friday will undoubtedly be the best of the week, if there is no positive reaction, Suns could say goodbye again Playoffs, for the second consecutive season.
