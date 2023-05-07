Game 4 Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers match for the NBA Playoffs.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers of May 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 3:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 3:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 1:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 3:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 1:30 PM on NBA league pass and ESPN.
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 2:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Philadelphia 76ers lineup
The last five of Philadelphia 76ers:
P.J. Tucker, James Harden, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid.
Latest Boston Celtics lineup
The last five of Boston Celtics:
Blake Griffin, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown.
Philadelphia 76ers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, center Joel Embiid (#21), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 33.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Tobias Harris (#12) who this season has managed to average 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward James Harden (#1) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his thirteenth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 10.6 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers in the tournament
The Philadelphia 76ers played very well in the regular season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the eastern conference. They had an excellent 2022-2023 regular season, with 54 wins and 28 losses, they are in third position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to win the championship, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on April 22 against the Brooklyn Nets, where the Philadelphia 76ers won 96-88 at Barclays Center and thus earned their pass to the semifinals. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Jayson Tatum (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 30.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Marcus Smart (#36) who last season was awarded Defensive of the Year and this season has managed to average 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Jaylen Brown (#7) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his sixth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Boston Celtics in the tournament
The Boston Celtics had a good regular season, this year they are again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent 2022-2023 regular season, with 57 wins and 25 losses, they are in second place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they reached the NBA final, but they lost against the Golden State Warriors and their goal this year is to fight for the championship again, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on April 27 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Boston Celtics won 128-120 at State Farm Arena and thus managed to advance to the semifinals. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
The stadium
The Wells Fargo Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since August 31, 1996, it has been the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and has a capacity of 21,600 spectators.