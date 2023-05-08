Game 4 Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Playoffs Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Nuggets vs Suns live from the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns live corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs duel, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Footprint Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Nuggets vs Suns online and live from the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns game in various countries:
Argentina: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 03 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 20 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Nikola Jokic, a must see player!
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the star of the Nuggets You will be able to have less pressure by being able to count on a full squad and you will have to gradually reduce your responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets roster and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Nuggets arrive?
The Nuggets start a new season after finishing the previous season in sixth place in the Western Conference, after a record of 48 wins and 34 losses. After 2 of his stars were out due to injuries and missed the entire season, Nikola Jokic took absolute command of the team and led it in all statistics. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various parts of the rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the rhythm with which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The Phoenix point guard is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will start a new season with those from Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will look to take advantage of the revamped Suns roster and add his play to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne as Phoenix returns to the NBA title fight. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to show that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to reach the postseason and try to win the Western Conference.
How does the Suns get here?
The Suns continue this season with the same objective, to win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun to make moves and give an important turn to the second unit of the squad, incorporating players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to renewing their defensive players such as Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces in the team such as Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Last season the team finished in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Problems in the team arose from several stars of the team in the postseason, culminating in the elimination of the team in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Monty Williams' project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results, however, they have not managed to attract a title that confirms their good project and for that, the board managed to incorporate Kevin Durant to be one of the teams higher level on the court.
Where's the game?
The Footprint Center located in the city of Phoenix will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their campaign in the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 18,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1992.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs. The meeting will take place at the Foootprint Center, at 8:00 p.m.