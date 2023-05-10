New York Knicks vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 5

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, small forward. The experienced 33-year-old player is still looking for an NBA championship, Heat team has been denied the title and is now where he had a season with more complications, when he is giving the surprises, Butler has had a great wear and is expected to be available to close the series against Knicks, the player averages: 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Watch out for this Knicks player
Julius Randle, power forward. With 28 years old, Randle is one of the most important players for Knicks, the team managed to overcome the previous lousy season and now has the great mission to reach the conference finals, however the score is very much against them, Randle has the mission to finish the series, the player averages per game: 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Julius speaks on our mindset heading into Game 4 🤝 pic.twitter.com/flvnNacB4P— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 7, 2023
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Knicks All-Star Team
Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Sims.
Face to face
Knicks and Heat in the regular season faced each other four times, the New York team was the big winner by taking three of four duels, now in Playoffs, the results have been reversed and it is Heat who already has three wins, for this fifth duel in Miami, the Heat has the great opportunity to qualify to the conference finals and thus have the possibility of returning to the finals.
Miami Heat very close to the conference finals
The regular season of the Miami Heat was certainly not the best, the team had many problems and it was until the end of the season that they got their pass to the Play-In, reaching those instances Heat lost the first duel to qualify against Hawks, in their second opportunity Miami had a great duel against Bulls and thus managed to qualify for Playoffs, Heat came as a great victim against Bucks for what they did in the regular season of both, The big surprise was when the Heat won the first game, added to Giannis' injury, it seemed like a miracle for Miami, but Bucks quickly evened the series, Heat took a second wind and won the next three games, leaving the East leader on the road, the series against Knicks is taking the same fate and this Wednesday they could advance to the conference finals, undoubtedly already being a serious contender.
New York Knicks win or go away
New York Knicks knew how to turn around all the mistakes of the previous season and for the current season Knicks had an optimal performance and by the end of the regular season, the team had been left with the fifth position in the East with a record of 47-35, New York knew that a big test awaited them against Cavaliers, already in the series Knicks took the victory and then was matched, but to make clear the level, Knicks won the next three games and advanced to the next round, in a season full of surprises, Heat would be their next opponent and the duel seemed very close, now in the series against Heat things were reversed and it was Miami who took the first game and Knicks matched it in the second, but in the next two games, they did not find the victory and now they are close to say goodbye, that is why they can no longer afford the defeat.
All or nothing in the fifth duel
Miami Heat and New York Knicks have delivered a very competitive series, for the fifth duel Miami has a 3-1 advantage, this means that Knicks to continue with hope will have to get the victory, it is win or say goodbye to a great season they have done, what awaits us in Miami can be one of the best duels of the season.
