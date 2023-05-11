Game 5 Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors match for the NBA Playoffs.
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors of May 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Los Angeles Lakers lineup
The last five of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Troy Brown Jr., D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
Latest Golden State Warriors lineup
The last quintet of Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Donte DiVincenzo and Draymond Green.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had an excellent 2022-2023 regular season, with 43 wins and 39 losses, they are in seventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete for the championship. Their last game was on April 22 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Los Angeles Lakers won 111-101 at Crypto.com Arena to move up to 2-1 in the series. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First point guard Stephen Curry (#30), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The current NBA champions had a good regular season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the western conference. They had an excellent 2022-2023 regular season, with 44 wins and 38 losses, they are in sixth place in the Western Conference. Last season they were the NBA champions and their goal for this is to win the two-time championship, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible against the Kings. Their last game was on April 20 against the Houston Rockets, where the Golden State Warriors won 114-97 at the Chase Center for their first win in the series. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Chase Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in the city of San Francisco, California. Since September 6, 2019, it is the home of the Golden State Warriors, it cost 140 million dollars and has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.