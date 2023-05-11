Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 6

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. One of the most important players in the NBA, with 25 years is having his best seasons and despite having already lost a few finals, is looking to return for the second time, Celtics depends heavily on what this player does, so they have to give him the spaces to score, their next matchup practically has to be perfect or they will say goodbye to the season.
Watch out for this 76ers player
Joel Embiid, center. The new NBA MVP is going through the best moment of his career and has the opportunity to finish the season lifting the NBA championship trophy, the player after his great regular season, could tonight, reach the conference finals, his numbers in the season are: 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, in case of being able to play the duel this Thursday, increase the chances of taking the victory.
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
76ers All-Star Team
Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker, Embiid.
Face to face
In the regular season Celtics swept by winning the first three duels, 76ers could only avoid being whitewashed in the closing of the regular season series, both had a great season and finished in the top three, but in Playoffs 76ers have looked more dominant, now that they have the series in their favor, they hope to win in the sixth game in order to continue advancing and play the conference final, but the game does not look like it will be easy.
Celtics need a big day
Boston Celtics had the title very close since they played the finals the previous season, not being able to win, the team started a new season with the best level, they quickly took the first place and kept it for much of the season, it was until the second half of the season, when they had a drop in play that would cost them to lose the lead to Bucks, so they finished the regular season with a 57-25, their first round opponent would be the Atlanta Hawks, a rival that did not seem to be a problem, but in the end ended up playing a sixth game, although the end of the season was not the best for the team, they had important pieces to continue competing, against 76ers things seemed to improve but now they are 3-2, this sixth game is essential to get the victory and take the duel to the seventh confrontation, their rival has the current MVP and a lot of experience around him, so Celtics will have to fight with their people.
76ers to close the series
The 76ers are at their best level for several years, now that they have a very competitive level and a roster with great stars, no doubt the NBA title is a must, the road that has brought them so far has not been easy, but they have managed to overcome, their regular season ended with a 54-28, placing them in third position, their opponent in the first series of Playoffs, was Brooklyn Nets, a rival that has been making major changes in their roster, but there was little resistance from Brooklyn as the 76ers whitewashed them in the series, their next opponent would be more complicated as they were second in the East, but the Philadelphia Nets have not taken their foot off the accelerator, managing to turn around a 2-1, now with three wins, they have the chance to close the series in six games, but the rival plays at home, so we will see the best game of the series so far.
The series is closing
The conference semifinals are reaching their end, the best teams are at their highest level and that is reflected in all the series played, the series between Celtics and 76ers is undoubtedly one of the best so far, this East series is going through a key moment, Celtics need the victory to force a seventh game, but 76ers want to avoid it and close it to wait for their rival.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics live stream, corresponding to game 6 of the NBA Playoffs 2023. The game will take place at the TD Garden at 17:30.