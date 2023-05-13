Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 6

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, small forward. One of the most relevant players in the NBA in the last era, he recently became the top scorer in the history of the league, now that he is back, the player has had great performances in Playoffs not surprising at all, as his capabilities are more than proven, James averages: 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best players in the NBA with 4 championship rings, his multiple skills have made him stand out in a great way in the league, the player is already the top three-point scorer in the NBA and with him on the court the team becomes even more dangerous, currently averages: 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists, no doubt he will want to seek his fifth championship and has the team to achieve it.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Lakers was the big winner of the four-game series in the regular season, facing two of the most decisive players in the last era always brings morbid on the court, for the Playoffs series, Lakers has led this one and Warriors is the one that has come from behind to seek the comeback, now in this sixth game there is much to be disputed and none will want to leave defeated.
Lakers go for it all
Los Angeles Lakers are giving a great postseason, the team that had problems to find the victory in the beginning of the season now is completely different and is taking advantage of having in their ranks two monsters of the NBA, James and Davis are combining to make the team add victories, Lakers reached Playoffs via Play-In leaving the Timberwolves in the way, their opponent in the first round was Grizzlies and that series ended 4-2, for the next round of Playoffs, Lakers would have to face the reigning champion, going into the sixth game, Lakers lead 3-2, but will need a near perfect game to advance to the next round in the next duel, James and Curry have the same amount of rings, so for Lakers it will be important to make James look to get unstuck.
Warriors hold on
Golden State Warriors is the current NBA champion, undoubtedly their regular season was not the best, however they managed to qualify within the top six, avoiding the Play-In, the team continues to maintain the base that has won the most recent titles and that along with the young talent, has caused the team to keep fighting in the conference semifinals, their season at the beginning was not the best but in the second half the team had a great reaction and was placed in a better place, In the first round of Playoffs, the team faced Sacramento Kings, that series went to the seventh game and certainly had a lot of spectacle, now in the series against Lakers, it has not been easy for the moment the team has, but Warriors has responded even better and that makes the series one of the best, now they will need to win to send the game to a seventh game.
A very competitive series
The conference semifinals are being very entertaining, the struggle of the West in the regular season for a place in the next round gave one of the best closings for many years to the league, now with two teams at their best level, Lakers and Warriors are giving a great show in every game and that certainly the fans appreciate it, very close to close the series, the teams are leaving everything to come out victorious.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream, corresponding to game 6 of the NBA Playoffs 2023. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:00 PM ET.