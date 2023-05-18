Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. One of the most relevant players in the NBA, with 25 years is having his best seasons and despite having already lost a few finals, is close to return for revenge, Celtics certainly is a very powerful team and with Tatum in good physical condition becomes a great rival, after arriving from such a long series, Celtics is motivated, Tatum averages: 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, small forward. The experienced 33-year-old player is still looking for an NBA championship, in this strange season, the player has the great opportunity to add an NBA title, Butler has become fundamental for Heat and having him on the court is making the team stronger, he currently averages: 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
#HEATCulture got us exactly where we want to be pic.twitter.com/TSvb0Qenjq— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 16, 2023
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Face to face
In the regular season Heat and Celtics faced each other four times, that series ended tied at two games, now that they will face each other in the conference finals, the series could be extended until the seventh game, Celtics looks like a slight favorite for the fact of having beaten a great rival in the previous round, but Heat defeated the leader Bucks, no doubt everything will be defined in who comes out better on the court game after game.
Boston Celtics close to repeat final
Celtics since they lost the finals the previous season set as a goal to return to add their 18th title, this season the team started very strong and quickly placed first in the East, the great level of Celtics had a drop passing the second half of the season and that prevented them from finishing the season in first place, Celtics began their Playoffs series against Hawks, this series ended in 6 games and Celtics looked good but not at their best level, their next opponent would be 76ers, team that had the controversial MVP of the season, Sixers put their conditions and Celtics had to come from behind to extend the series to the seventh game, in that seventh game, Boston gave everything they had and crushed Philadelphia, Celtics could have their dream NBA final, as Lakers are in the same instance, both with 17 titles will seek to take off and be the most winning, but first they must focus on their conference finals.
Miami Heat the big surprise
Miami Heat is being the big surprise in the Eastern Conference, no doubt Heat has the ideal roster to compete in the finals, however their regular season was not the best in terms of results, Heat suffered a lot trying to add victories and that determined their position at the end of the season, the eighth place was occupied by Miami and had as a great challenge to measure themselves against Hawks, They failed that first test and had to wait to face Bulls to have a place in Playoffs, in the first round of Playoffs the team would face Bucks, leader of the Eastern conference, to the surprise of many Heat managed to advance and their next opponent was Knicks, a team that had a great season, Heat advanced in 6 games and now their rival is Celtics, team that played the finals the previous season, this indicates that it will be a very disputed conference final.
The East prepares for a great conference finals
Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are the two teams that will play in the Eastern Conference Finals, both teams with a long history know that they have in their hands the power to deliver a great series, whoever the opponent of the other conference is, these two teams have what it takes to represent the East with dignity, the quality of their stars is great in both and that is why a great show is expected on the court.
The game will take place at the TD Garden at 8:30 PM ET.