Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 3

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena.
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, small forward. One of the most relevant players in the NBA in the last era, this season he became the top scorer in the history of the league, the player has had great performances in Playoffs, his capabilities are more than proven, James averages: 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, with him on the court should be enough to try the comeback.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most determinant players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough to be MVP of the season twice, now the player was not the MVP but for many he should have been since he has been more determinant than the already eliminated 76ers MVP, Jokic has had great performances in the last duels and every duel makes it clear that he is looking for the title.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Face to face
In the regular season Lakers and Nuggets disputed a series to four confrontations, that series ended with two victories per team, at the end of the season Nuggets finished as leader and Lakers had to look for their place from the Play-In, in these Playoffs duels, the Denver team has taken the first two duels, but Lakers has been very close in points, so in this third duel Lakers is obliged to win.
Lakers for the comeback
Los Angeles Lakers has been a very changeable team throughout the season, the team that finished champion in 2020, for the next season could not even qualify for the Play-In, few changes in the beginning of the season came to the team and so began the season 2022-23, Lakers had a lousy start to the season reaching up to ten games with defeat, everything looked like the team would not qualify again, the reaction of the team was passing the period of exchanges, Lakers made some adjustments and suddenly the team began to leave the bottom of the table to climb to the Play-In positions, the West had a lot of competition in the last positions of Playoffs and Play-In, in the end Lakers was very close to qualify directly but in the end had to be confirmed with the seventh place, Lakers already in this instance has a tough test, but the possibility of a duel against Celtics is still possible and would be one of the best finals in recent years.
Denver Nuggets show great power
Denver Nuggets is going through a great moment as a franchise as it accumulates five consecutive seasons qualifying for the Playoffs, to be constant in the NBA is a very complicated challenge, but it seems that for this team there are no complicated challenges, Nuggets last season could not transcend due to injuries of its stars, for this season the team had only one goal and that was to lift the NBA title, Denver had an extraordinary regular season having a record of 53-29, This gave them the first place in the West and for Playoffs they have had little resistance from the rivals, first was Timberwolves in a series that ended 4-1, the next rival would be Suns, that series had more resistance from the rival, but in the end they managed to advance with a 4-2, now Lakers is their rival before the great final of the NBA and after two games Nuggets has two wins, no doubt they can advance with a 4-0, as long as they keep the good game.
The Western finals are being defined
The best teams in the West are looking to advance to the NBA Finals, undoubtedly Nuggets and Lakers have demonstrated their great power in these Playoffs, highlighting that Denver has had a spectacular level throughout the season, while Lakers improved in the close season and in the Playoffs had a spectacular enhancement, this conference final series has delivered a great show, however Nuggets already has two wins and certainly could whitewash Lakers.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream, corresponding to game 3 of the NBA Playoffs 2023. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 8:30 PM ET.