Game 4 Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs 2023 Match

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers match for the NBA Playoffs.
What time is the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers of May 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass and ESPN.
Paraguay: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 5:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Denver Nuggets lineup
The Denver Nuggets Ultimate Quintet:
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Latest Los Angeles Lakers lineup
The last five of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Troy Brown Jr., D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
Denver Nuggets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First the center Nikola Jokic (#15), he is considered the best player on the team and this season is his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is point guard Jamal Murray (#27) who has managed to average 20 points, 4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season. He is the second most important player on the team and we must keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Michael Porter Jr. (#1) will be key defensively and to get rebounds, this season he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assist.
Denver Nuggets in the tournament
The Denver Nuggets also had a good tournament winning most of their games this season, this year they are again a strong team competing in the western conference. They had a good 2022-2023 regular season, with 53 wins and 29 losses, they are in first place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out in the first round of the Playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the NBA champions. Their last game was on May 20 against the Los Angeles Lakers, where the Denver Nuggets won 119-108 at Crypto.com Arena and thus went 3-0 to advance to the NBA Finals. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had an excellent 2022-2023 regular season, with 43 wins and 39 losses, they are in seventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete for the championship. Their last game was on May 20 against the Denver Nuggets, where the Los Angeles Lakers lost 119-108 at Crypto.com Arena, trailing three games in the series. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.