Game 4 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Playoffs Game

Stay with us to follow the Celtics vs Heat live from the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat live for the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs, as well as the latest information coming from the Kaseya Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Celtics vs Heat online and live from the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game in various countries:
Argentina: 210:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat get here?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final. These come from leaving out the Bucks with a score of 4 to 1 in the series.
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is the Celtics' top figure and is the current leader of the team's offense as best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered for the 2022 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet the objectives set.
How does the Celtics arrive?
The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and getting into the NBA finals where they lost to the Warriors and had to settle for the Eastern title and the NBA runner-up. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great roster and are expected to be back in the Playoffs. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka for failing to comply with the team's codes of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, took over and will lead the team this season, and the results led to him being named the team's starting coach and participating as a coach in the All-Star Game. For now, doubts about the Celtics have been dispelled due to the good start of the team, who are in second place in the Western Conference with 45 wins and 18 losses.
Where's the game?
The Kaseya Center located in the city of Miami will host this NBA Playoff duel between two teams seeking to continue their journey towards the Conference Final. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs. The meeting will take place at the Kaseya Center, sharp at 8:30 p.m.