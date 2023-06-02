Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most determinant players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough to be MVP of the season twice, now the player was not the MVP but for many he should have been since he has been more determinant than the already eliminated 76ers MVP, Jokic has had great performances in the last duels and every duel makes it clear that he is looking for the title.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, small forward. The 33-year-old experienced player is still looking for an NBA championship, but thanks to Butler, who had a great Playoffs, the Heat are already in the NBA Finals. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Face to face
The regular season duels between Heat and Nuggets were just two, both games were victories for Nuggets by five or less points, very tight results, now that they will play the finals, it is expected to be a very long series, because the players are the best on the court and there are many factors for and against both, Nuggets after being more rested could be the favorite, but Heat already showed that they know how to beat the favorites.
Nuggets in a dream final
Denver Nuggets is completing its fifth consecutive season qualifying to the NBA postseason, this is a great achievement since maintaining a winning project is complicated, this season Nuggets showed from the beginning that it was going all out for the championship, at the end of the regular season, the team finished as leader and its players in good physical level, the team has a very competitive roster and certainly was soon placed in the top spots, Last season injuries reduced the performance of the team, but they were having good performances, now it seems that their great opportunity has arrived and this after defeating 4-1 to Timberwolves, Suns put more resistance but in the end the duel ended in six, against Lakers, the test was much easier, as Nuggets advanced with 4 consecutive victories, Heat will be their rival in the finals and it will certainly be a series with a lot of wear and tear.
Miami Heat wants to surprise again
Miami Heat did not have their best regular season, just look at the weak start that the team had, but having improved by the end of the season is a great merit, that constancy led them to the Play-In positions and from there began a new chapter in this season, Miami lost the first game to qualify for the Playoffs and it was not until the second game when they got their ticket against the Bulls, their opponent was not easy at all, as it was nothing more and nothing less than the leader of the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee Bucks, the series was well planned by Miami Heat and they ended up taking it with a 4-1, Now if the team began to worry, their second test would be against Knicks, a rival that also finished above the Heat, but again the desire that the team had was insurmountable and advanced with a 4-2, for the Conference Final, their rival was one of the finalists of the previous season, Boston Celtics, but Miami started on fire and became 0-3, but they did not count that they would be reached and everything was in the seventh game, where they got their pass to the finals, no doubt the team will go in search of the championship, whoever it is.
An unexpected end
The NBA is undoubtedly one of the best leagues in the world and it is not only because of the quality of players, the level of spectacle that is achieved in each duel is extraordinary, upon reaching the NBA Finals, there is a great expectation, as the two finalist teams have given a great season and there is no doubt why they are there, the dream final between Celtics and Lakers did not come this season, because neither was at the optimum level needed, that is why Heat and Nuggets will be measured in a great game in search of the title.
