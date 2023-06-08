Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Game 3 of the NBA Finals Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score
What time is Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat match for Game 3 of the NBA Finals?
|
Where to watch Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 7, 2023
|
20:30 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 7, 2023
|
21:30
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
June 7, 2023
|
19:30
|
Brasil
|
June 7, 2023
|
21:30
|
Chile
|
June 7, 2023
|
21:30
|
Colombia
|
June 7, 2023
|
19:30
|
Ecuador
|
June 7, 2023
|
19:30
|
España
|
June 8, 2023
|
1:30
|
Mexico
|
June 7, 2023
|
18:30
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
June 7, 2023
|
19:30
HIT THE RIGHT SPOT
"When you play a team, you realize, wait a second, that guy is going to dominate no matter what we do, so this is the head of the snake...I think they just decided Murray is the guy we have to stop. So, you start Love and you put Jimmy Butler in to guard Murray. Then you saw, they were attacking Murray and trying everything to take him out of the game."
WATCH OUT FOR THIS PLAYER:
MIAMI HEAT ROSTER
Point guards: Victor Oladipo, Tyler Hierro
Forwards: Jimmy Butler, Max Straus, Haywood Highsmith, Jamal Cain
Wings Pivots: Kevin Love, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic
Power forwards: Bam Adebayo, Cody Zeller, Orlando Robinson, Udonis Haslem, Omer Yurtseven.
Starting lineup: Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Hierro, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler
NUGGETS ROSTER
Shooting guards: K. Caldwell, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson
Forwards: Michael Porter, Bruce Brown, Vlatko Cancar
Power forwards: Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, Jack White
Power forwards: Nikola Jokic, Thomas Bryant, Zeke Nnaji, DeAndre Jordan.
Starting five: Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, K. Caldwell, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter.