Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE: Score Updates (41-37) | Game 4
Image:VAVEL

9:28 PM3 minutes ago

2Q 03:11

Gordon scores for Nuggets.
9:28 PM3 minutes ago

2Q 03:26

Adebayo scores for Heat.
9:27 PM4 minutes ago

2Q 04:38

Jokic scores for Nuggets.
9:23 PM8 minutes ago

2Q 05:26

Gordon scores for Nuggets.
9:23 PM8 minutes ago

2Q 06:07

Butler adds for Heat.
9:21 PM10 minutes ago

2Q 06:40

Lowry adds for Heat.
9:20 PM11 minutes ago

2Q 06:57

Porter adds for Nuggets.
9:14 PM16 minutes ago

2Q 07:50

Butler adds for Heat.
9:13 PM17 minutes ago

2Q 08:46

Brown scores for Nuggets.
9:13 PM18 minutes ago

2Q 09:26

Adebayo adds for Heat.
9:10 PM21 minutes ago

2Q 10:54

Gordon shoots and scores a triple.
9:10 PM21 minutes ago

2Q 11:33

Lowry adds for Heat.
9:08 PM23 minutes ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
9:05 PM26 minutes ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
9:05 PM26 minutes ago

1Q 0.0

Butler shoots and scores a triple.
9:04 PM27 minutes ago

1Q 26.6

Nuggets score free throw.
9:03 PM28 minutes ago

1Q 41.1

Lowry adds for Heat with triple.
9:01 PM29 minutes ago

1Q 02:00

Butler adds for Heat.
8:57 PM34 minutes ago

1Q 02:21

Brown shoots and scores a triple.
8:56 PM35 minutes ago

1Q 03:08

Martin adds for Heat.
8:53 PM37 minutes ago

1Q 05:05

Butler scores for Heat.
8:53 PM38 minutes ago

1Q 05:20

Murray adds for Nuggets.
8:51 PM40 minutes ago

1Q 06:44

Nuggets scores again.
8:46 PMan hour ago

1Q 07:42

Adebayo adds for Heat.
8:45 PMan hour ago

1Q 08:27

Love adds for Heat.
8:44 PMan hour ago

1Q 08:59

Pope shoots and scores a triple.
8:42 PMan hour ago

1Q 10:20

Jokic adds for Nuggets.
8:41 PMan hour ago

1Q 11:13

Adebayo adds for Heat.
8:40 PMan hour ago

1Q 12:00

The game begins.
8:20 PMan hour ago

Nuggets starting lineup

This is how the visiting team comes out:
8:15 PMan hour ago

Heat starting five

This is how the home team comes out:
8:10 PMan hour ago

Denver without injuries

Prior to the start of the game, the Nuggets have a full roster. On the Heat's side, Herro and Oladipo are the confirmed absentees due to surgery, the rest of the players are still to be confirmed if they can or cannot play in the game.
8:05 PMan hour ago

Heat is already at home

Thus came the home team:
8:00 PM2 hours ago

Heat and three-pointers

Miami Heat has in these Playoffs 50% of converted three-pointers, this equals the maximum amount converted by the team in all times, no doubt they will have to shoot many to prevent the opponent from getting ahead.
7:55 PM2 hours ago

Heat could not stop two men

Miami Heat could not contain two Nuggets players, Jokic and Murray, who scored 90 of the 103 Nuggets points, and stopping these two is crucial to have aspirations.
7:50 PM2 hours ago

Jokic makes history

Jokic has surprised by his ability to have his own style in the NBA, this style has allowed him to be one of the best players in the league, for game three of these finals, Jokic broke a record by adding 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, with this he becomes the first player to achieve it.
7:45 PM2 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, a great show awaits us this afternoon at the home of the Miami team. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
7:40 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

In a few moments we will share with you the Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Kaseya Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
7:35 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
7:30 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Heat player

Jimmy Butler, small forward. The 33-year-old experienced player is still looking for an NBA championship, but thanks to Butler, who had a great Playoffs, the Heat are already in the NBA Finals. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
7:25 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Nuggets player

Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most determinant players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough to be MVP of the season twice, now the player was not the MVP but for many he should have been since he has been more determinant, Jokic has had great performances in the Playoffs and for the finals has also been key, undoubtedly the great candidate to be MVP of the finals.
7:20 PM2 hours ago

Heat all-star quintet

Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
7:15 PM2 hours ago

Nuggets all-star roster

Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
7:10 PM2 hours ago

Face to face

The regular season duels between Nuggets and Heat were only two, ended in favor of Nuggets, as both teams reached the finals, after three duels Nuggets already have a 3-1 advantage, this fourth game is undoubtedly very important as it can put Nuggets on track, Miami needs the victory to equalize at two games, otherwise they could end the series in five games.
7:05 PM2 hours ago

Miami Heat goes for another surprise

Miami Heat is the clear example of perseverance and effort, just look at how they started the regular season and how they closed it, this team has certainly been responsible for the surprises in the Playoffs, eliminate Giannis and the Bucks, it was something that seemed impossible as they were the leaders of the Eastern Conference, Heat against Celtics had a great challenge before reaching the NBA Finals, but this series was dominated in the first three games by Miami and then Celtics reacted by matching three, In the decisive game, the Heat crushed the Celtics and thus reached another final, Heat came to the finals as the victim, but just remember the Playoffs to know that underestimating Miami is a big mistake, Heat in the second game of the series took a big win, modifying a little their style to defend, for this fourth game they will have to give their best or they will give much advantage to the rival.
7:00 PM3 hours ago

Nuggets close to their goal

Denver Nuggets is close to reaching its goal, the long-awaited NBA championship looks very close for the people of Denver, what they have done in the regular season is already known and no doubt that is why they were among the favorites before the Playoffs, the weight of the team has certainly been one of the big factors for them to be in the finals, leaving the Lakers at zero in the conference finals, no doubt was a great motivator to reach confined and rested to face the Heat, Nuggets among its great stars has Jokic, a player who has been MVP on multiple occasions and although this year did not achieve it, it is said he was the ideal candidate, the team's style has certainly given what to talk about for good and can certainly mark an era, but first they have to find the title, after three duels of the series, the team has been very strong and that is why they already have two victories showing superiority in many aspects.
Image: nuggets
Image: nuggets
6:55 PM3 hours ago

The most important duel so far

The NBA Finals are being very entertaining duels, no doubt two very different styles are leaving everything on the court and that is why each duel has been more fought than another, Nuggets already has a 2-1 advantage in the series, however in this fourth duel they are playing even more, a Nuggets victory could be one win away from the title and a Heat victory would ensure a sixth game, so it is certainly a must-see duel.
6:50 PM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat live stream, corresponding to Game 4 of the NBA Finals 2023. The game will take place at the Kaseya Center at 8:30 PM ET.
  • NBANBA