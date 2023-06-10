Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE: Score Updates (41-37) | Game 4

ADVERTISEMENT
2Q 03:11
Gordon scores for Nuggets.
2Q 03:26
Adebayo scores for Heat.
2Q 04:38
Jokic scores for Nuggets.
2Q 05:26
Gordon scores for Nuggets.
2Q 06:07
Butler adds for Heat.
2Q 06:40
Lowry adds for Heat.
2Q 06:57
Porter adds for Nuggets.
2Q 07:50
Butler adds for Heat.
2Q 08:46
Brown scores for Nuggets.
2Q 09:26
Adebayo adds for Heat.
2Q 10:54
Gordon shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 11:33
Lowry adds for Heat.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 0.0
Butler shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 26.6
Nuggets score free throw.
1Q 41.1
Lowry adds for Heat with triple.
1Q 02:00
Butler adds for Heat.
1Q 02:21
Brown shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 03:08
Martin adds for Heat.
1Q 05:05
Butler scores for Heat.
1Q 05:20
Murray adds for Nuggets.
1Q 06:44
Nuggets scores again.
1Q 07:42
Adebayo adds for Heat.
1Q 08:27
Love adds for Heat.
1Q 08:59
Pope shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 10:20
Jokic adds for Nuggets.
1Q 11:13
Adebayo adds for Heat.
1Q 12:00
The game begins.
Nuggets starting lineup
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting 🖐#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/y1JhaYNcvj— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 9, 2023
Heat starting five
This is how the home team comes out:
First up on the floor pic.twitter.com/sZALM5aPBx— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 10, 2023
Denver without injuries
Prior to the start of the game, the Nuggets have a full roster. On the Heat's side, Herro and Oladipo are the confirmed absentees due to surgery, the rest of the players are still to be confirmed if they can or cannot play in the game.
Heat is already at home
Thus came the home team:
Clocking in 🕖 pic.twitter.com/WFrLvJGLzi— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 9, 2023
Heat and three-pointers
Miami Heat has in these Playoffs 50% of converted three-pointers, this equals the maximum amount converted by the team in all times, no doubt they will have to shoot many to prevent the opponent from getting ahead.
Heat could not stop two men
Miami Heat could not contain two Nuggets players, Jokic and Murray, who scored 90 of the 103 Nuggets points, and stopping these two is crucial to have aspirations.
Jokic makes history
Jokic has surprised by his ability to have his own style in the NBA, this style has allowed him to be one of the best players in the league, for game three of these finals, Jokic broke a record by adding 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, with this he becomes the first player to achieve it.
We continue
Thank you for following the Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, a great show awaits us this afternoon at the home of the Miami team. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat
In a few moments we will share with you the Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Kaseya Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, small forward. The 33-year-old experienced player is still looking for an NBA championship, but thanks to Butler, who had a great Playoffs, the Heat are already in the NBA Finals. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most determinant players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough to be MVP of the season twice, now the player was not the MVP but for many he should have been since he has been more determinant, Jokic has had great performances in the Playoffs and for the finals has also been key, undoubtedly the great candidate to be MVP of the finals.
We shouldn’t be surprised at this point 🃏— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 8, 2023
32 PTS
21 REB
10 AST
2 BLK pic.twitter.com/mWO53ll7bs
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Face to face
The regular season duels between Nuggets and Heat were only two, ended in favor of Nuggets, as both teams reached the finals, after three duels Nuggets already have a 3-1 advantage, this fourth game is undoubtedly very important as it can put Nuggets on track, Miami needs the victory to equalize at two games, otherwise they could end the series in five games.
Miami Heat goes for another surprise
Miami Heat is the clear example of perseverance and effort, just look at how they started the regular season and how they closed it, this team has certainly been responsible for the surprises in the Playoffs, eliminate Giannis and the Bucks, it was something that seemed impossible as they were the leaders of the Eastern Conference, Heat against Celtics had a great challenge before reaching the NBA Finals, but this series was dominated in the first three games by Miami and then Celtics reacted by matching three, In the decisive game, the Heat crushed the Celtics and thus reached another final, Heat came to the finals as the victim, but just remember the Playoffs to know that underestimating Miami is a big mistake, Heat in the second game of the series took a big win, modifying a little their style to defend, for this fourth game they will have to give their best or they will give much advantage to the rival.
Nuggets close to their goal
Denver Nuggets is close to reaching its goal, the long-awaited NBA championship looks very close for the people of Denver, what they have done in the regular season is already known and no doubt that is why they were among the favorites before the Playoffs, the weight of the team has certainly been one of the big factors for them to be in the finals, leaving the Lakers at zero in the conference finals, no doubt was a great motivator to reach confined and rested to face the Heat, Nuggets among its great stars has Jokic, a player who has been MVP on multiple occasions and although this year did not achieve it, it is said he was the ideal candidate, the team's style has certainly given what to talk about for good and can certainly mark an era, but first they have to find the title, after three duels of the series, the team has been very strong and that is why they already have two victories showing superiority in many aspects.
The most important duel so far
The NBA Finals are being very entertaining duels, no doubt two very different styles are leaving everything on the court and that is why each duel has been more fought than another, Nuggets already has a 2-1 advantage in the series, however in this fourth duel they are playing even more, a Nuggets victory could be one win away from the title and a Heat victory would ensure a sixth game, so it is certainly a must-see duel.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat live stream, corresponding to Game 4 of the NBA Finals 2023. The game will take place at the Kaseya Center at 8:30 PM ET.