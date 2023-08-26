USA vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch USA vs New Zealand Live Score Here
Speak up, Anthony Edwards!
"Yes, I believe so. Mainly because of his aggressiveness and confidence, "said the winger. "There are many players who can come in and score points, but the way he scores gives us a differentiator. Contributes a lot. So, I don't see a problem with this change", he concluded.
Speak up, Kerr!
"We are putting together our game plan to face them. Some of the things we practiced were based on the way New Zealand plays. We are preparing for them," Kerr said.
The US lacks big stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, but the depth of its roster is still deep. very strong, with names like NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson.
"There are victories and defeats. the effort, the approach, the chemistry. I love being part of a team, doing what we're doing now, trying to build something and have something on the line. that no one will die. Let's compete, let's play the best we can, try to win the gold medal. If we don’t make it, we understand there will be problems. There's been a lot of criticism and we're fine with that," Kerr said.
How does the USA arrive?
Open quotes!
" It's special, obviously, [because] it's already there. did it," Flynn told 1News.
"He has accomplished basketball feats in New Zealand and beyond, so being his son and [seeing] that is a must. cool.
"In terms of achievements, he never talks about it super humbly."
"I could call it a PC – his nickname on the team," Flynn said.
"I can"t call him Dad every time I see him on the court, in front of everybody!"
The Tall Blacks face the five-time title-winning USA in their first group game - the team Pero played for in 2002.
"As a player, that was a long time ago. a long time; It's a different time. Playing and training are very different than they used to be a long time ago. 10 or 20 years," Pero said.
"America represents a difficult task and an arduous challenge."
How do you get to New Zealand?
USA!
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.
The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will count on the 2023 edition. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.
Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.
The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).< /p>