USA vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup
Photo: Disclosure/USA

8:00 PM22 minutes ago

7:55 PM27 minutes ago

Speak up, Anthony Edwards!

"  Of course I wasn't happy about it," Edwards said of coming off the bench. "If you need me to do this, I am willing to collaborate. But, no, I was never happy about it... (Steve Kerr) mentioned that Dwayne Wade was the sixth man while Kobe [Bryant] was the starter. I understand that analogy, but we don't have a Kobe right now," commented the Minnesota Timberwolves player.

"Yes, I believe so. Mainly because of his aggressiveness and confidence, "said the winger. "There are many players who can come in and score points, but the way he scores gives us a differentiator. Contributes a lot. So, I don't see a problem with this change", he concluded.

7:50 PM32 minutes ago

Speak up, Kerr!

"We have a lot of respect for them, they are very well trained, play with a lot of intensity and force you to defend difficult plays – strong cuts, protect the basket, look for quick shots –   you need to be very well prepared to beat them," Kerr told 1News.

"We are putting together our game plan to face them. Some of the things we practiced were based on the way New Zealand plays. We are preparing for them," Kerr said.

The US lacks big stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, but the depth of its roster is still deep. very strong, with names like NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson.

"There are victories and defeats.     the effort, the approach, the chemistry. I love being part of a team, doing what we're doing now, trying to build something and have something on the line.   that no one will die. Let's compete, let's play the best we can, try to win the gold medal. If we don’t make it, we understand there will be problems. There's been a lot of criticism and we're fine with that," Kerr said.

7:45 PM37 minutes ago

How does the USA arrive?

The USA is the biggest favorite for the Basketball World Cup title.   He is the greatest champion and has won the last five friendlies.
7:40 PM42 minutes ago

Open quotes!

"We are very excited for the new players and we will see how they will handle the Worlds, but it’s not enough. a young group," said Cameron. "So we missed some veterans from previous campaigns, which is great. something natural. But we are mindful of young athletes and want to see their impact here."

" It's special, obviously, [because] it's already there. did it," Flynn told 1News.

"He has accomplished basketball feats in New Zealand and beyond, so being his son and [seeing] that is a must. cool.

"In terms of achievements, he never talks about it super humbly."

"I could call it a PC –   his nickname on the team," Flynn said.

"I can"t call him Dad every time I see him on the court, in front of everybody!"

The Tall Blacks face the five-time title-winning USA in their first group game - the team Pero played for in 2002.

"As a player, that was a long time ago. a long time;   It's a different time. Playing and training are very different than they used to be a long time ago. 10 or 20 years," Pero said.

"America represents a difficult task and an arduous challenge."

7:35 PMan hour ago

How do you get to New Zealand?

New Zealand arrives for the game with three consecutive defeats in the last preparation friendlies. The last victory of the team was against Japan, on the 4th of this month, by 95-75.
7:30 PMan hour ago

USA!

Photo: Disclosure/USA
Photo: Disclosure/USA
7:25 PMan hour ago

BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is This is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.

The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will count on the 2023 edition. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.

The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).< /p>

7:20 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Manila

The USA vs New Zealand game will be played at Manila, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
7:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Basketball World Cup: USA vs New Zealand live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
