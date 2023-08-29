Montenegro vs Lithuania: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup Match
9:00 PM34 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Montenegro vs Lithuania match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:55 PM39 minutes ago

Speak, Kazio Maksvycio!

"A team that is significantly stronger than Egypt at both ends of the pitch, especially in attack. In attack, a lot depends on Pak Cruz and Paul Stall. They have freedom and control the tempo of the match for most of it. It will be important how we stop their play, the two-on-two situations and the hustle and bustle on the court.

It's always difficult to start. But we kept going, we won the first game, even if it wasn't ideal, we can certainly play better. We hope to use this reserve in the next match. Especially because of repeated mistakes. If we made them in the previous game, we'd like to avoid them in the next one. There was a situation where we didn't stop the opponent's fast attack, when we knew it was their strength. Or we crossed unnecessarily, played very aggressively in defense, challenged the opposition and created advantageous situations for them. So you have to control that energy and direct it in the right direction."

8:50 PM44 minutes ago

Lithuania's squad

Eimantas Bendzius, Ignas Brazdeikis, Tomas Dimsa, Dovydas Giedraitis, Rokas Jokubaitis, Vaidas Kariniauskas, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Gabrielius Maldunas, Donatas Motiejunas, Margiris Normantas, Tadas Sedekerskis, Deividas Sirvydis, Donatas Tarolis, Azuolas Tubelis, Jonas Valanciunas.
8:45 PMan hour ago

Speak, Bosko Radovic!

"Egypt are an atypical team. In terms of transition, counter-attacking and discipline of play, they are perhaps faster than Mexico. They're certainly somewhere near Mexico in terms of quality. We'll have to work hard for 40 minutes if we want to win. Concentration and focus are needed for 40 minutes. I hope the next game we'll have a clearer picture of what's happening in our group. 

Lithuania opened the game aggressively in defense and it paid off immediately. In the second quarter, as soon as the aggression subsided, Egypt started to play. The Lithuanians allowed them to play as they pleased and got back into the game. In the second half, Lithuania increased their aggression again and the difference ended at 30. Egypt is a dangerous team, if we allow them the rhythm they want, transition with a lot of ball possession, with transition three-point shots, we'll have a problem. It's more or less the same scouting and the same principles used against Mexico. I hope we have energy on defense and have a good game."

8:40 PMan hour ago

Montenegro's squad

Nikola Ivanovic, Kendrick Perry, Igor Drobnjak, Petar Popovic, Vladimir Mihailović, Andrija Slavkovic, Dino Radoncic, Aleksa Ilic, Nemanja Radovic, Marko Simonovic , Nikola Vucevic, e Bojan Dubljevic.
8:35 PMan hour ago

Lithuania

With the same 100% record, Lithuania are leaders with four points, with the advantage on the tie-breaker. The Lithuanian team beat Mexico 96-66 and Egypt 93-67.
8:30 PMan hour ago

Montenegro

With a 100% record, Montenegro is second in group D with four points. The Montenegrin team has won 84-74 against Egypt and 91-71 against Mexico.
8:25 PMan hour ago

Groups

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

8:20 PMan hour ago

Basketball World Cup

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

8:15 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Montenegro vs Lithuania live this Tuesday (29), at the Indonesia Arena at 8:30 am ET, for the Basketball World Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
8:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Basketball World Cup Match: Montenegro vs Lithuania Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
