Montenegro vs Lithuania: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup Match

How and where to watch the Montenegro vs Lithuania match live?
Speak, Kazio Maksvycio!
It's always difficult to start. But we kept going, we won the first game, even if it wasn't ideal, we can certainly play better. We hope to use this reserve in the next match. Especially because of repeated mistakes. If we made them in the previous game, we'd like to avoid them in the next one. There was a situation where we didn't stop the opponent's fast attack, when we knew it was their strength. Or we crossed unnecessarily, played very aggressively in defense, challenged the opposition and created advantageous situations for them. So you have to control that energy and direct it in the right direction."
Speak, Bosko Radovic!
Lithuania opened the game aggressively in defense and it paid off immediately. In the second quarter, as soon as the aggression subsided, Egypt started to play. The Lithuanians allowed them to play as they pleased and got back into the game. In the second half, Lithuania increased their aggression again and the difference ended at 30. Egypt is a dangerous team, if we allow them the rhythm they want, transition with a lot of ball possession, with transition three-point shots, we'll have a problem. It's more or less the same scouting and the same principles used against Mexico. I hope we have energy on defense and have a good game."
Groups
Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.
The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.
The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.
