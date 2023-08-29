Canada vs Latvia Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup Match
How and where to watch the Canada vs Latvia match live?

If you want to watch the game Canada vs Latvia live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What they say

Lukas Bani: "We tried to stick to our plan throughout the game, regardless of the numbers on the scoreboard. Play with patience, aggression and simplicity. We've been together for a long time, we know what to do. But in basketball, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. The victory is a joint success, the whole team did an incredible job. It was clear to us how to play, but in a competition of this level, personalities are crucial. We're all World Cup debutants, but for the younger players the debut is something special. This applies to our young creators Artur Zagar and Krister Zorik, for whom this is a unique experience and opportunity. Not only does skill grow in these tournaments. Personalities grow and harden. When I started working with the national team, I had to break stereotypes - that Latvian basketball players play bad defense, that Latvia doesn't have such outstanding personalities that can decide the outcome of such games."

Davis Bertans: "Indescribable feelings, great victory. We have incredible fans - we played like we were at home. We knew that French basketball players themselves try to play aggressively and don't like to be played against like that. We tried to use it. Losing against such strong opponents with 11 less, many teams would give up. We kept fighting. We needed a chance and it came".

Latvia's squad

Rodions Kurucs, Mareks Mejeris, Davis Bertans, Dairis Bertans, Janis Timma, Rolands Smits, Arturs Strautins,  Klavs Cavars, Aigars Skele, Andrejs Grazulis, Anzejs Pasecniks, Toms Leimanis, Arturs Kurucs, Arturs Zagars, Kristers Zoriks.
 
What they say

Jordi Fernández: "We play together, we share basketball. The 44 assists in 15 turnovers is a World Cup record. It just shows that sharing is caring and that these guys were ready to play the right way."

Trae Bell-Haynes: "We're very excited to have kept our rhythm. We talked about making sure there were no slumps [after the win against France], keeping the momentum going and I think we did a good job. Our confidence is high. You could see that everyone was playing well, playing for free. I'm glad we kept going and I hope we can keep doing that. Since we got here, we've been passing the ball really well, sharing the ball really well."

Canada's squad

Kyle Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, RJ Barrett, Trae Bell-Haynes, Dillon Brooks, Luguentz Dort, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos, Dwight Powell, Phil Scrubb, Thomas Scrubb.
Latvia

Like their opponents, Latvia are also unbeaten in the World Cup, with four points to their name. The Latvians beat France 88-86 and Lebanon 109-70 in a tight game.
Canada

Canada has a 100% record in the World Cup, with four points. They beat Lebanon 128-73 and France 95-65.
Groups

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

Basketball World Cup

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

Eye on the game

Canada vs Latvia live this Tuesday (29), at the Indonesia Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Basketball World Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Basketball World Cup Match: Canada vs Latvia Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
