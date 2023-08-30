Slovenia vs Cape Verde: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup Match
2:46 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Slovenia vs Cape Verde match live?

If you want to watch the game Slovenia vs Cape Verde live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:41 PMan hour ago

Cape Verde's squad

Patrick Mendes, Anim Delgado, Shane Da Rosa, Ivan Almeida, Fidel Mendonca, Anderson Correia, Joel Almeida Kenneti Mendes, Amarilson Lopes, Will Tavares, Kevin Coronel, Keven Gomes, Patrick Spencer, Joao Gomes, Walter Tavares.
2:36 PMan hour ago

Slovenia's squad

Jaka Blazic, Sasa Ciani, Jakob Cebasek, Ziga Dimec, Luka Doncic, Zoran Dragic, Gregor Glas, Gregor Hrovat, Urban Klavzar, Aljaz Kunc, Miha Lapornik, Jurij Macura, Blaz Mahkovic, Jordan Morgan, Aleksej Nikolic, Bine Prepelic, Klemen Prepelic, Ziga Samar, Mike Tobey.
2:31 PMan hour ago

Cape Verde

Cape Verde are in third place with three points, the same as Georgia, but they lose out on SC, which is -19. The Cape Verdeans beat Venezuela 81-75 and lost their opening game to the Georgians 85-60.
2:26 PMan hour ago

Slovenia

Slovenia have confirmed their favoritism in group F, with a 100% record, top spot and four points.  The Slovenians are coming off easy wins over Georgia (88-67) and Venezuela (100-85).
2:21 PM2 hours ago

Groups

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

2:16 PM2 hours ago

Basketball World Cup

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

2:11 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Slovenia vs Cape Verde live this Wednesday (30), at the Okinawa Arena at 7:30 am ET, for the Basketball World Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
2:06 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Basketball World Cup Match: Slovenia vs Cape Verde Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
