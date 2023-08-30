Greece vs New Zealand: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup Match
FIBA

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:12 PM41 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Greece vs New Zealand match live?

If you want to watch the game Greece vs New Zealand live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:07 PMan hour ago

New Zealand's squad

Dan Fotu, Finn Delany, Flynn Cameron, Hyrum Harris, Issac Fotu, Izayah Le’Afa, Shea Ili, Jordan Ngatai, Reuben Te Rangi, Sam Timmins, Taylor Britt, Tohi Smith-Milner, Walter Brown, Yanni Wetzell.
3:02 PMan hour ago

Greece's squad

Kostas Papanikolaou, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Ioannis Papapetrou, Giorgos Papagiannis, Michalis Lountzis, Dinos Mitoglou, Nikos Rogkavopoulos, Thomas Walkup, Lefteris Bochoridis, Dimitris Moraitis, Manolis Chatzidakis.
2:57 PMan hour ago

New Zealand

With the same record, New Zealand are in third place with three points. The New Zealanders have a SC score of -19, against -7 for the Greeks. The Oceania team opened with a defeat, also to the United States, 99-72, and beat Jordan, 95-87.
2:52 PMan hour ago

Greece

With a 75% record, Greece came from behind to beat the United States 109-81 and won 92-71 against Jordan. The Greek team is second in group C with three points.
2:47 PMan hour ago

Groups

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

2:42 PMan hour ago

Basketball World Cup

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

FIBA
FIBA
2:37 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Greece vs New Zealand live this Wednesday (30), at the Mall of Asia Arena at 8:40 am ET, for the Basketball World Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
2:32 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Basketball World Cup Match: Greece vs New Zealand Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo