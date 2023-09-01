Canada vs Brazil: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup Match
9:30 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Canada vs Brazil match live?

If you want to watch the game Canada vs Brazil live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:25 PMan hour ago

Brazil's squad

Marcelinho Huertas, Yago Mateus, Raul Neto, George De Paula, Vitor Benite, Guilherme Santos, Leonardo Meindl, Lucas Dias, Bruno Caboclo, Tim Soares, Felipe Dos Anjos, Cristiano Felicio.
9:20 PMan hour ago

Canada's squad

Kyle Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, RJ Barrett, Trae Bell-Haynes, Dillon Brooks, Luguentz Dort, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos, Dwight Powell, Phil Scrubb, Thomas Scrubb.
9:15 PMan hour ago

Brazil

Brazil finished the first phase in second place in group G, with five points, having achieved an 83% record. The Brazilians team won two games, against Ivory Coast (89-77) and Iran (100-59), and lost one, to Spain (96-78).
9:10 PMan hour ago

Canada

Canada started the competition as members of group H and finished in first place with a 100% record and six points. The Canadians beat Latvia (101-75), Lebanon (128-73) and France (95-65).
9:05 PMan hour ago

Groups

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon. The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).
9:00 PM2 hours ago

Basketball World Cup

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

8:55 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Canada vs Brazil live this Friday (1), at the Indonesia Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Basketball World Cup. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
8:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Ligue 1 Match: Canada vs Brazil Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
