Canada vs Brazil: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Canada vs Brazil match live?
Brazil's squad
Canada's squad
Brazil
Canada
Groups
Basketball World Cup
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.
The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!