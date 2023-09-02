Philippines vs China LIVE Score (16-16)
FIBA

8:28 AM7 minutes ago

Q2 - 7:28

So far, it's been all Philippines. The home team once again lead the score 21-17
8:21 AM14 minutes ago

Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1
8:18 AM17 minutes ago

Q1 - 1:29

Jordan Clarkson converts both free throws to tie the game at 14-14
8:16 AM19 minutes ago

Q1 - 2:31

TURN, TURN! Zhang shines, scores seven points in a row and China leads 14-10
8:11 AM23 minutes ago

Q1 - 5:03

Zhang led the Chinese reaction and scored a dunk after a pass from Kaier Li, bringing the gap down to one
8:08 AM27 minutes ago

Q1 - 6:50

Philippines start strongly, giving their opponents no chance to react and go 7-2 up through Jordan Clarkson
8:06 AM29 minutes ago

LET'S GO

High ball
7:50 AMan hour ago

Group M

This qualifying phase is made up of 16 teams. Group M includes the following teams

- Angola

- China

- Philippines

- South Sudan

7:45 AMan hour ago

Points are important

In the second phase, the qualified teams play two more games, only against the teams they haven't faced yet. Adding up all the points from the two phases, two teams advance to the quarter-finals
7:40 AMan hour ago

Second phase

The two best teams in each group will advance to the second round, taking into account the results obtained in the first round.

The second phase will be between the following groups:

Group I (first and second-placed teams from group A + first and second-placed teams from group B)
Group J (first and second from group C + first and second from group D)
Group K (first and second from group E + first and second from group F)
Group L (first and second from group G + first and second from group H)

7:35 AMan hour ago

7:25 AMan hour ago

China's squad

Zhao Jiwei, Zhang Zhenlin, Fu Hao, Cheng Shuaipeng, Yu Jiahao, Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Hu Jinqiu, He Xining, Zhou Peng, Zhao Rui, Hu Mingxuan, Du Runwang, Fang Shuo, Zeng Fanbo, Cui Yongxi, Wang Zhelin, Zhou Qi, Kyle Anderson.
7:20 AMan hour ago

Philippines' squad

Rhenz Abando, Japeth Aguilar, Justin Brownlee, Jordan Clarkson, AJ Edu, Poy Erram, June Mar Fajardo, Jordan Heading, Ange Kouame, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., CJ Perez, Roger Ray Pagoy, Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, Scottie Thompson.
7:15 AMan hour ago

China

Like their opponents, China also finished bottom of group B with three points. They lost to Serbia (105-63), South Sudan (60-89) and Puerto Rico (89-107).
7:10 AMan hour ago

Philippines

The Philippines finished the first round of the World Cup in fourth place in Group A, having taken three points. The team from Southeast Asia lost all three games: Dominican Republic (87-81), Angola (70-80) and Italy (83-90). However, they managed to reach the qualifying round.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Groups

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

7:00 AM2 hours ago

Basketball World Cup

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

6:55 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Philippines vs China live this Saturday (2), at the Araneta Coliseum at 7 am ET, for the Basketball World Cup. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
6:50 AM2 hours ago

