Italy vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 FIBA World Cup Game

Stay with us to follow the Italy vs United States live of the FIBA World Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Italy vs United States live corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Mall of Asia Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Italy vs United States online and live from the FIBA World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Italy vs United States match in various countries:
Argentina: 9:40 am at Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:40 am at Courtside 1891
Brazil: 9:40 am at Courtside 1891
Chile: 9:40 am at Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:40 am at Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:40 am at Courtside 1891s
USA (ET): 8:40 a.m. Courtside 1891
Spain: 12:40 pm at Courtside 1891
Mexico: 6:40 am at Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 9:40 am at Courtside 1891
Peru: 7:40 am at Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:40 am at Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:40 am at Courtside 1891
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last quintet of the United States!
Here's the team's latest lineup: Mikal Bridges, Anthony Edwards, Josh Hart, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jalen Brunson.
Anthony Edwards, a must see player!
The United States guard is the top figure of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, it seems that the young man from Team USA may have one of his last firsts to put his country among the best in the world. Edwards will seek to take advantage of the great United States squad and add his game to that of Austin Reaves, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaren Jackson Jr. so that the Americans return to fight for the FIBA title and be a difficult rival in the championship. What is most expected from the North American guard is a healthy championship and his great ability as orchestrator of the team's offense to generate a game that is very fun to watch.
How does USA arrive?
Team USA continues its participation in this FIBA World Cup 2023 after the defeat against Lithuania by a score of 104 to 110. In addition to these, the United States shares a group with Montenegro and Greece. This selection of the stars and stripes is back in a Basketball World Cup, after failing to win the title in the previous edition and now they will seek to become among the best in the world and take the cup home. Some interesting names on this roster are Austin Reaves, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Josh Hart. The United States will seek to take advantage of this game against Lithuania to add a victory that gives them victory over the group and advance well positioned to the quarterfinals. Team USA's game stands out for its constant movement of the ball and the search for the shot with a free player. The United States is the third best team in the American continent and will seek to be among the best in the world. This may be the first FIBA World Cup for some teams, so they will try to leave everything on the court to start this World Cup cycle in the best possible way. The United States starts as the favorite against Italy, but they do not rule out giving a surprise on the court.
Last five of Italy!
This is the team's latest lineup: Simone Fontecchio, Marco Spissu, Stefano Tonut, Nicolo Melli and Achille Polonara.
Simone Fontecchio, a must see player!
The Italy post is one of the stars of the Utah Jazz and finished the season as the team's defensive leader as one of the team's top scorers. One of the Jazz stars is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to put her team among the best in the world. Without a doubt, the connection of the pivot with Marco Spissu and Nicolo Melli is bringing fruit to an important team in the championship.
How does Italy get here?
The Italian team continues this Basketball World Cup after a victory against Puerto Rico by a score of 73-57. With this victory, they are placed at the top of Group I to qualify together with Serbia, in this group as well were Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. One of the most sensitive casualties of this team was Danilo Gallinari, the NBA Celtics player was out of this championship due to injury and is undoubtedly one of the most important absences from the Italian team. However, Italy has great players like Simone Fontecchio, Marco Spissu, Stefano Tonut, Nicolo Melli and Alessandro Pajola. Italy was not the favorite of their group and managed to get among the best to the quarterfinals. Italy's only goal is to qualify and knock out the United States, to have a better chance of getting into the grand final. The duel against the United States will be essential to lead the victory in the championship and to be able to reach the last game against Montenegro with less pressure.
Where's the game?
The Mall of Asia Arena located in the city of Manila, Philippines will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the transmission of the match Italy vs United States, corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, at 8:40 o'clock.