Italy vs Slovenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup Match
Slovenia

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Italy vs Slovenia match.
How and where to watch the Italy vs Slovenia match live?

Slovenia's squad

Jaka Blazic, Sasa Ciani, Jakob Cebasek, Ziga Dimec, Luka Doncic, Zoran Dragic, Gregor Glas, Gregor Hrovat, Urban Klavzar, Aljaz Kunc, Miha Lapornik, Jurij Macura, Blaz Mahkovic, Jordan Morgan, Aleksej Nikolic, Bine Prepelic, Klemen Prepelic, Ziga Samar, Mike Tobey.
Italy's squad

Guglielmo Caruso, Luigi Datome, Mouhamet Diouf, Simone Fontecchio, Niccolo Mannion, Nicolo Melli, Alessandro Pajola, Achille Polonara, Gabriele Procida, Giampaolo Ricco, Luca Severini, Matteo Spagnolo, Marco Spagnolo, Marco Spissu, Stefano Tonut, Riccardo Visconti, Tomas Woldetensae.
Slovenia

Slovenia finished the first phase of group F in first place, undefeated: three wins in three games, giving them six points. However, they finished second in group K with nine points from one win and one defeat. The Slovenians lost to Canada and then to Lithuania in the match between fifth and eighth place.
Italy

During the first phase, Italy finished top of group A with five points, having won two and lost one. They then finished the second phase with a 100% record - two wins in group I. In the decisive phase, they lost to the United States in the playoffs and to Latvia in the semi-finals between 5th and 8th place.
Groups

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

Basketball World Cup

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

Eye on the game

Italy vs Slovenia live this Saturday (9), at the SM Mall of Asia Arena at 4:45 am ET, for the Basketball World Cup.
