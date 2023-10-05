Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Etihad Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves match in various countries:
Argentina: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 12 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 13 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 11 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 10 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 13 hours on NBA League Pass
Peru: 11 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 12 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 12 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 13 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 11 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 10 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 13 hours on NBA League Pass
Peru: 11 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 12 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Mavericks absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Luka Doncic, a must see player!
The Dallas point guard is leading the team on offense as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with important possibilities of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team into the Playoffs and return to the NBA finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavs arrive?
The Dallas team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone as he could not agree with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs finished with a streak of 52 wins and 30 losses to place themselves in fourth place in the West and get into the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left out Utah and Phoenix, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4 to 1 and were left out. For this season the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic, and players like Christian Wood and Kyrie Irving arrived, and they also renewed Maxi Kleber. The team's mystery revolves around the high level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and the greatest spectacle it can provide. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Timberwolves absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Anthony Edwards, a must see player!
The Wolves star is going through a great moment since his return and now, with the great moment of Anthony Edwards and DiAngelo Russell, it seems that they have found the path to victory. The Minnesota center leads the team in points and rebounds with a record of 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. KAT is a fundamental piece for the team and it is time for him to show why he is one of the best players in the league, in addition to once again showing his great talent as a center. The coaching staff led by Chris Finch did a great job with Towns by moving him from center to power forward, reducing some of his defensive responsibilities and allowing him to be a better tool on offense.
How does the Timberwolves get here?
The Timberwolves arrive after finishing the regular season with a record of 46 wins by 36 losses, their last result was a loss by a score of 120 to 124 against the Chicago Bulls. The Wolves finished in seventh position in the Western Conference and are favorites against the Clippers in the Play-In duel for a postseason ticket. The stability that the team has generated with Karl Anthony Towns, DiAngello Russell and Anthony Edwards has made the team look better little by little, although they are still far from the best teams of the season. At the end of the season, the Timberwolves were 2 wins away from fighting for a direct berth with the Denver Nuggets. If they win this game, Minnesota will have to face the Grizzlies in the first round.
Where's the game?
The Etihad Arena located in the city of Abu Dhabi will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the b match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The match will take place at the Etihad Arena, at 12 pm.