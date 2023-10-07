Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks match for the Preseason regular season.
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks match for Preseason 2023?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks of October 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Chile: 1:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Preseason league pass.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Preseason league pass.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 6:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Mexico: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Peru: 11:00 AM on Preseason league pass.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Chile: 1:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Preseason league pass.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Preseason league pass.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 6:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Mexico: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Peru: 11:00 AM on Preseason league pass.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Minnesota Timberwolves latest lineup
The last Minnesota Timberwolves quintet:
Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Dallas Mavericks' latest lineup
The last Dallas Mavericks quintet:
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood.
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood.
Minnesota Timberwolves Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Anthony Edwards (#1), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Karl-Anthony Towns (#32) who last season managed to average 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Mike Conley (#10) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and surprised a lot by averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NBA Preseason season, which will begin in two weeks. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation games are against the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. Their last game was against the Dallas Mavericks on October 5, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves won the game 111-99 at Etihad Arena. In the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason tournament, they advanced to the postseason, finishing in eighth position in the Western Conference with 42 games won and 40 lost. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Dallas Mavericks Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, forward Luka Doncic (#77), last season he was one of the best players in the league by averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Kyrie Irving (#11), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (#10) returns to play and is expected to dominate on the court again. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Basketball team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NBA Preseason season. They started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The warm-up games will be against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons. Their last game was on October 5, 2023, resulting in a 111-99 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Etihad Arena. The Dallas Mavericks had a good 2022-2023 season, they stayed in eleventh position in the Western Conference with 38 games won and 44 lost. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Etihad Arena will be the venue for the NBA Preseason game, it is located in the United Arab Emirates. Since January 18, 2021, it has been a multi-purpose stadium and has a capacity of 18,000 spectators. It is a sports venue that is also used for ice hockey, soccer and basketball games.