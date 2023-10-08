Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Little Caesars Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 16 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 15 hours on NBATV
Spain: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 13 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 16 hours on NBA League Pass
Peru: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Pistons absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Cade Cunningham, a must see player!
The Detroit point guard is the great jewel of the Pistons and finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The Pistons' young promise is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the candidates for Rookie of the Year , he was considered one of the great players for this season due to his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Hamidou Diallo and Bojan Bogdanovic will be essential for Detroit to meet its objectives.
How does the Pistons get here?
The Detroit team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in third-to-last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons finished with a record of 23 wins and 59 losses to place 14th in the East. The Pistons are a team in reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, it seems difficult for this team to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best in each conference. For this season the Pistons maintained their young core and reinforced the team with the arrival of Marvin Bagley III and the renewal of Bojan Bogdanovic. The team's mystery revolves around the high level that young players like Cunningham, Diallo and Bagley can show. Detroit's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Oklahoma and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Absences from the Suns!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The Phoenix point guard is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will begin a new season with Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will seek to take advantage of the Suns' renewed squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne so that Phoenix returns to fight for the NBA title. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to prove that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to get into the postseason and try to stay in the Western Conference.
How does the Suns get here?
The Suns continue this season with the same objective, to win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun to make moves and give an important turn to the second unit of the squad, incorporating players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to renewing its defensive players like Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces on the team such as Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Last season the team finished in first position in the Western Conference with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Team problems arose from several of the team's stars in the postseason, culminating in the team's elimination in the Western Conference semifinals. Monty Williams' project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results, however, they have not managed to attract a title that confirms their good project and for that, the board managed to incorporate Kevin Durant to be one of the teams highest level on the court. Now, the Suns are the favorites for the Western Conference title and have attracted all the attention of the NBA.
Where's the game?
The Little Caesars Arena located in the city of Detroit will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Little Caesars Arena, at 3 p.m.