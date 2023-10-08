Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Fiserv Forum. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 12 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 12 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on NBATV
Spain: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 12 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Absences from the Bucks!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season on a high note, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition; in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the incorporation of Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.
How does the Bucks get here?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 58 wins and 24 losses to finish in first place above the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference against Miami in 6 games. It was because of this that the team decided to make many changes, including the departure of coach Budenholzer. The team will now be coached by Adrian Griffin. In addition to this, Dame Lillard joins the team with the aim of adding her great perimeter game to fight for the championship. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Dame Lillard and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Bulls absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: Lonzo Ball.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Chicago forward is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders with an average of 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game per game. The figure of the Bulls has had to carry the team due to the losses of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be essential to meet Chicago's objectives. DeRozan will look to be the team's leading scorer and they will look to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How doe sthe Bulls arrive?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 40 wins and 42 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in tenth place in the East, however, once there they were easily surpassed by Miami in the Play-In round, ending with a bad season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Lonzo Ball continue to be unavailable for the team and Zach Lavine continues with a minutes restriction . This year's goal is to get into the playoffs, improving last year's position, and fighting to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Fiserv Forum, at 1 pm.