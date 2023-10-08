Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics match for Preseason 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics of October 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PMon Preseason league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on Preseason league pass.
Mexico: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Peru: 5:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Philadelphia 76ers latest lineup
The last quintet of the Philadelphia 76ers:
P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., Shake Milton, De'Anthony Melton and Joel Embiid.
Latest Boston Celtics lineup
The last Boston Celtics quintet:
Blake Griffin, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.
Philadelphia 76ers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Jayson Tatum (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is power forward Jaylen Brown (#7) who last season managed to average 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Derrick White (#9) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and surprised a lot by averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NBA Preseason season, which will begin in two weeks. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation games are against the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. Their last game was against the Boston Celtics on October 5, 2023, the Philadelphia 76ers won the game 111-99 at TD Garden. In the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason tournament, they advanced to the postseason, finishing in eighth position in the Western Conference with 42 games won and 40 lost. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, forward Tyrese Maxey (#0), last season he was one of the best players in the league by averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is center Joel Embiid (#21), last tournament he helped the team have a good season and averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, forward James Harden (#1) returns to play and is expected to dominate on the court again. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Basketball team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NBA Preseason season. They started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The preparation games will be against the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit. Their last game was on October 5, 2023, resulting in a 111-99 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics had a good 2022-2023 season, they stayed in eleventh position in the Western Conference with 38 games won and 44 lost. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The TD Garden will be the venue for the NBA Preseason game, located in Boston, Massachusetts. Since September 30, 1995, it has been the home of the Boston Celtics and has a capacity of 18,624 spectators.