Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Preseason Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz match, with the most recent information emerging from the Stan Sheriff Center.
Utah Jazz's latest lineup

This was the latest quintet of the Jazz:

N. Ongenda, K. Justice, M. Potter, T. Kinsey y C. Ross

Los Angeles Clippers' latest lineup

This was the latest quintet of the Clippers:

K. Brown, J. Miller, B. Williams, J. Preston and X. Moon.

John Collins: player to watch for the Utah Jazz

Watch out for John Collins, who plays power forward. He is the player to follow for the Utah Jazz, he comes as a reinforcement from the Atlanta Hawks. In the previous season, he averaged; 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. We hope that John Collins will have a good performance for this match tonight.
Utah Jazz

This is also the Jazz's first game of the 2023 NBA preseason. Their next preseason games will be against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 10, against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 14, against the New Zealand Brakers on October 16, and against the Sacramento Kings on October 19.

Their last game they played was against the Rockets in the NBA Summer League, in which they were defeated 115-101.

Last NBA season, they finished in twelfth place in the Western Conference with 37 games won and 45 lost.

Paul George: player to watch for the Los Angeles Clippers

Watch out for Paul George, who plays as a small forward. He is the player to watch for the Los Angeles Clippers. Last season, he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. We hope that Paul George will have a good performance for this match tonight.
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers are preparing for the 2023 NBA preseason, today is their first game. Their next preseason games will be against the Utah Jazz on October 10, and against the Denver Nuggets on October 17 and 19.

Their last game they played was against the Lakers in the NBA Summer League, in which they were defeated 103-104.

Last NBA season, they performed well, finishing in fifth place in the Western Conference with 44 games won and 38 lost.

The stadium

The Stan Sheriff Center will be the venue for the NBA Preseason game, located in Honolulu, Hawaii. Inaugurated on October 21, 1994, it is a multi-purpose stadium with a capacity of 10,300 spectators. Volleyball is also played at this stadium.
Photo: Wikipedia.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 NBA Preseason match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz Live Updates!

My name is Ramón Betech and I’ll be your host for this game between Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
