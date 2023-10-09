Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz match, with the most recent information emerging from the Stan Sheriff Center.
What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz match for Preseason 2023?
The game will be streamed on NBA League Pass.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
- Argentina: 22:00 hrs.
- Bolivia: 21:00 hrs.
- Brasil: 22:00 hrs.
- Chile: 22:00 hrs.
- Colombia: 20:00 hrs.
- Ecuador: 20:00 hrs.
- US. (ET): 21:00 hrs.
- Spain: 03:00 hrs.
- Mexico: 19:00 hrs.
- Paraguay: 22:00 hrs.
- Peru: 20:00 hrs.
- Uruguay: 22:00 hrs.
- Venezuela: 21:00 hrs.
Utah Jazz's latest lineup
This was the latest quintet of the Jazz:
N. Ongenda, K. Justice, M. Potter, T. Kinsey y C. Ross
Los Angeles Clippers' latest lineup
This was the latest quintet of the Clippers:
K. Brown, J. Miller, B. Williams, J. Preston and X. Moon.
John Collins: player to watch for the Utah Jazz
Watch out for John Collins, who plays power forward. He is the player to follow for the Utah Jazz, he comes as a reinforcement from the Atlanta Hawks. In the previous season, he averaged; 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. We hope that John Collins will have a good performance for this match tonight.
Utah Jazz
This is also the Jazz's first game of the 2023 NBA preseason. Their next preseason games will be against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 10, against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 14, against the New Zealand Brakers on October 16, and against the Sacramento Kings on October 19.
Their last game they played was against the Rockets in the NBA Summer League, in which they were defeated 115-101.
Last NBA season, they finished in twelfth place in the Western Conference with 37 games won and 45 lost.
Paul George: player to watch for the Los Angeles Clippers
Watch out for Paul George, who plays as a small forward. He is the player to watch for the Los Angeles Clippers. Last season, he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. We hope that Paul George will have a good performance for this match tonight.
Los Angeles Clippers
Clippers are preparing for the 2023 NBA preseason, today is their first game. Their next preseason games will be against the Utah Jazz on October 10, and against the Denver Nuggets on October 17 and 19.
Their last game they played was against the Lakers in the NBA Summer League, in which they were defeated 103-104.
Last NBA season, they performed well, finishing in fifth place in the Western Conference with 44 games won and 38 lost.
The stadium
The Stan Sheriff Center will be the venue for the NBA Preseason game, located in Honolulu, Hawaii. Inaugurated on October 21, 1994, it is a multi-purpose stadium with a capacity of 10,300 spectators. Volleyball is also played at this stadium.
