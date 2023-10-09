Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors match for the Preseason regular season.
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors match for Preseason 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors of October 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Chile: 9:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Ecuador: 7:00 PMon Preseason league pass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:00 AM on Preseason league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Preseason league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Preseason league pass.
Sacramento Kings latest lineup
The last Sacramento Kings quintet:
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter.
Toronto Raptors latest lineup
The last Toronto Raptors quintet:
Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.
Sacramento Kings Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Pascal Siakam (#43) who last season managed to average 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Fred VanVleet (#23) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and surprised a lot by averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NBA Preseason season that will begin in two weeks. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation games are against the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. Their last game was against the Toronto Raptors on October 5, 2023, the Sacramento Kings won the game 111-99 at Rogers Arena. In the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason tournament, they advanced to the postseason, finishing in eighth position in the Western Conference with 42 games won and 40 lost. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Toronto Raptors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, forward De'Aaron Fox (#5), last season he was one of the best players in the league by averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is center Domantas Sabonis (#10), last tournament he helped the team have a good season and averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, forward Harrison Barnes (#40) returns to play and is expected to dominate on the court again. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Basketball team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NBA Preseason season. They started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The warm-up games will be against the Sacramento Kings and Detroit. Their last game was on October 5, 2023, resulting in a 111-99 loss against the Sacramento Kings at Rogers Arena. Toronto Raptors had a good 2022-2023 season, they stayed in eleventh position in the Western Conference with 38 games won and 44 lost. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
Rogers Arena will be the venue for the NBA Preseason game, located in Vancouver. Since September 21, 1995, it has been a multipurpose stadium and has a capacity of 19,700 spectators. It is a sports venue that is also used for ice hockey and basketball games.