San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Paycom Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Thunder absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, a must see player!
The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team on offense as its best scorer and rebounder with an average of 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Sahi is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment so that the team is fighting to move away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, at the moment he is the third leading scorer this season only behind Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is bringing fruit to a team with low spotlights but worth watching.
How does the Thunder get here?
The Oklahoma team arrives at a time of growth for the franchise and they arrive after finishing in tenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 40 wins and 42 losses, managing to get into the Play-In, where they finished out against Minnesota. The Thunder took the #2 pick in the NBA last season with which they brought Chet Holmgren hoping that he would become one of the team's new gems, however he failed to make his debut and will miss the entire season. The team has a great roster full of young talent such as Sahi Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams. Oklahoma's future looks very interesting, but its present is being even more surprising with an intractable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sneaking into the MVP talk. The team's goal is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and show improvement against projects from other rebuilding teams such as the Pistons, Magic and Rockets.
Spurs absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Victor Wembanyama, a must see player!
The San Antonio center is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Spurs as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.
How does the Spurs arrive?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where it was eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. San Antonio's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of the squad. The arrival of Victor Wembayanma was one of the most anticipated for the team, who plan for him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be a very important player for this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an uncomfortable team this season and get surprise victories against more powerful rivals.
Where's the game?
The Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Paycom Center, at 8 p.m.