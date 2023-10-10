Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The last time they met
The last time the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers faced each other was at the beginning of 2023. On January 30, the Nets took the victory with a score of 121-104. Kyrie Irving was the best scorer with 26 points.
The last official game of Los Angeles Lakers
If we talk about the Lakers, they are also close to five months since their last official game. On May 22, the Denver Nuggets confirmed the sweep in the conference finals by defeating them 113-111.
The last official game of the Brooklyn Nets
More than five months have passed since the last game the Nets played, which occurred last April 24, when they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers (88-96) in Game 4 of the series in Round 1 of the playoffs.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers have returned to the arena to get ready for the start of the season. The Chase Center was the venue that hosted Darvin Ham's Lakers, who lost to the Golden State Warriors. Beyond the loss, the game served to measure the oil of several players who are shaping up to give an important hand to the team. Several talents such as Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt or Christian Wood, one of the recent signings, have had the opportunity to play their first minutes in this stage of preparation. In total, the team will face six games before its debut on October 24 against the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets.
Brooklyn Nets
The Nets will start their preseason with this game against the Lakers. They will play three games to get ready before the start of the regular season on October 25. This time, the team's goal will be to reach the playoffs again and to be more solid in order to avoid an early exit. Jacque Vaughn, the team's coach, will have more variants available in his roster and will be looking for the best possible performance to achieve his goals.
The match will be played at the T-Mobile Arena
The Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at the T-Mobile Arena, located in the city of Las Vegas, in the state of Nevada, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 20,000 spectators. The first time this venue hosted an NBA game, it happened in 2017, also involving the Lakers, on that occasion against the Sacramento Kings.
