Real Madrid vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

LUKA DONCIC!

Luka Doncic's return against Real Madrid. The Mavs player played for the Spanish team and won the Euros with the team.
HOW IT WORKS!

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the title of NBA champion.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of "playoff" that began in 2020, the year the season ended in a "bubble" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout round, like this:

- The 7th-placed team from each conference faces the 8th-placed team. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th-placed team faces the 10th-placed team. The winner of that game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the match between 7th and 8th.

IN NBA

After leaving Real Madrid and arriving in the NBA, Doncic is one of the main names in the league, in which he became a fundamental player and led the team to the playoffs.
PRIZES!

The league also divides the awards into sectors. The most valuable is the MVP award, which elects the best player in the league based solely on the regular season. Then there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Michael Jordan is next with five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid is the current MVP of the season, joining a select list of foreigners who have won the honor. He is only the second player from the African continent to be named MVP, along with Hakeem Olajuwon, from Nigeria, in the 1993-94 season. They are joined by Canada's Steve Nash and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki.

DONCIC

Reunion against the team that revealed him to world basketball. Doncic returns to Spain for a celebratory friendly match.
NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League) to become the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

DALLAS MAVERICKS!

Foto: Divulgação/Dallas Mavericks
The game will be played at WiZink Center

The Real Madrid vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at WiZink Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA preseason: Real Madrid vs Dallas Mavericks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
