Real Madrid vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of "playoff" that began in 2020, the year the season ended in a "bubble" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout round, like this:
- The 7th-placed team from each conference faces the 8th-placed team. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th-placed team faces the 10th-placed team. The winner of that game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the match between 7th and 8th.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid is the current MVP of the season, joining a select list of foreigners who have won the honor. He is only the second player from the African continent to be named MVP, along with Hakeem Olajuwon, from Nigeria, in the 1993-94 season. They are joined by Canada's Steve Nash and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.