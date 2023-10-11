Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz match live on TV and online?
The match Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz game on October 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 11)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player for Utah Jazz
One of the most outstanding players in Utah Jazz is Kris Dunn, the 29-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 15 points.
Key player in Los Angeles Clippers
One of the players to watch out for in Los Angeles Clippers is Nah Shon Hyland, the 23-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 18 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 8, 2023 in the NBA 2023-2024 Preseason, where Utah Jazz managed to win by a score of 101 points against 96 of Los Angeles Clippers.
The player who scored the most points for Utah Jazz in that game was Kris Dunn with 15, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Clippers in that game was Nah Shon Hyland with 18.
History Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Utah Jazz, as of the last five games they have won four, while Los Angeles Clippers have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Utah Jazz who has scored 594 points compared to 554 for Los Angeles Clippers.
Actuality - Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz has been having a good performance in the NBA preseason 2022-2023, because after playing one game, they managed to win one and lose zero.
Utah Jazz 108 - 96 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Last five games
Utah Jazz 108 - 96 Minnesota Timberwolves
Utah Jazz 96 - 91 Denver Nuggets
Phoenix Suns 93 - 97 Utah Jazz
Houston Rockets 115 - 101 Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Clippers 96 - 101 Utah Jazz
Actuality - Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have had a good performance in the actuality NBA preseason. After playing one game, they won one and lost zero.
Los Angeles Clippers 80 - 70 Sacramento Kings
- Last five games
Los Angeles Clippers 80 - 70 Sacramento Kings
Memphis Grizzlies 74 - 83 Los Angeles Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers 91 - 102 Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers 103 - 104 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers 96 - 101 Utah Jazz
The match will be played at the Target Center Stadium
The match between Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will take place at Target Center Stadium in the city of Minneapolis (United States), the stadium is where the Minnesota Timberwolves team plays its home games, was built in 1990 and has a capacity for approximately 20,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 preseason game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
