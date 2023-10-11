Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Preseason
Foto: Grizzlies

When is Memphis Grizzlies x Milwaukee Bucksand how to follow LIVE?


Competition: NBA
Venue: FedExForum, em Memphis, Tennessee

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
How works NBA playoffs?

The playoffs use a best-of-seven elimination format. This means that two teams play each other up to seven times, with the team that wins four games advancing to the next round.
In the first round, No. 1 in each conference plays against No. 8, No. 2 plays against No. 7, No. 3 against No. 6, and No. 4 against No. 5. The second round is known as the conference semifinals, and the third round is the conference final. The teams that progress in each conference meet in the NBA Finals to determine the champion.

In each round, the team with the best regular season record is rewarded with home-court advantage. A playoff series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 home/away format. This means that of the seven games in a series, the team with the best record plays games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at home.

How works NBA ranking?

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the title of NBA champion.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of "playoff" that began in 2020, the year the season ended in a "bubble" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout round, like this:

- The 7th-placed team from each conference faces the 8th-placed team. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th-placed team faces the 10th-placed team. The winner of that game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the match between 7th and 8th.

Divisions

Além dessa divisão com base em leste e oeste, os palpites NBA hoje devem levar em consideração também as divisões. As divisões dessa liga e seus respectivos times são as seguintes:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

MVP

The league also divides the awards into sectors. The most valuable is the MVP award, which elects the best player in the league based solely on the regular season. Then there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Michael Jordan is next with five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid is the current MVP of the season, joining a select list of foreigners who have won the honor. He is only the second player from the African continent to be named MVP, along with Hakeem Olajuwon, from Nigeria, in the 1993-94 season. They are joined by Canada's Steve Nash and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki.
Champions

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. The Golden State Warriors come next with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The reigning league champions are the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the final. The Nuggets finished top of the Western Conference in the post-season and went on to beat the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to win the tournament for the first time.
NBA

Foto: Grizzlies
The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League) to become the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

 

Keeping an eye on the game

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks live NBA action on Tuesday (10) at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, at 8 p.m. ET.
Welcome and to theMemphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucksgame live

Hello, basketball lover! Now is the time for a decisive NBA Preseason match between two teams: on the one hand, the Memphis Grizzlies. While on the other side is the Milwaukee Bucks team. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
