Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Tune in here Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers live game, as well as the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers of October 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (October 13) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Last time they met

The last time these two teams faced each other was on April 6. This was the fourth game of the season between the two and ended with a 118-94 victory in favor of the Cavaliers.

Last startng five - Cleveland Cavaliers

1- Max Strus

3- Caris LeVert

4- Evan Mobley

10- Darius Garland

45- Donovan Mitchell

Last starting five - Orlando Magic

4- Jalen Suggs

5- Paolo Banchero

20- Markelle Fultz

22- Franz Wagner

34- Wendell Carter

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers started the preseason with a loss against Atlanta Hawks. Although there are still some games left to continue measuring the oil, it is not a surprise that these days there is concern in the team for some very sensitive casualties that they will have to make up for very well to reach the regular season with a very well prepared game.

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic started the preseason in a positive way, after beating the New Orleans Pelicans. The team needs to be full of optimism in order to be in good condition for the start of the season, in which they aspire to get into the playoffs, as they have not done so for several seasons now.

The game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse located in the city of Cleveland, in the state of Ohio, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1994, has a capacity for 19,432 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 Preseason match: Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
