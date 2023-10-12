Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score!
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game for NBA?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (October 13) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last time they met
The last time these two teams faced each other was on April 6. This was the fourth game of the season between the two and ended with a 118-94 victory in favor of the Cavaliers.
Last startng five - Cleveland Cavaliers
1- Max Strus
3- Caris LeVert
4- Evan Mobley
10- Darius Garland
45- Donovan Mitchell
Last starting five - Orlando Magic
4- Jalen Suggs
5- Paolo Banchero
20- Markelle Fultz
22- Franz Wagner
34- Wendell Carter
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers started the preseason with a loss against Atlanta Hawks. Although there are still some games left to continue measuring the oil, it is not a surprise that these days there is concern in the team for some very sensitive casualties that they will have to make up for very well to reach the regular season with a very well prepared game.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic started the preseason in a positive way, after beating the New Orleans Pelicans. The team needs to be full of optimism in order to be in good condition for the start of the season, in which they aspire to get into the playoffs, as they have not done so for several seasons now.