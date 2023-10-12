Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Washington Wizards

7:00 AM18 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:55 AM23 minutes ago

What time is Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets of 12th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 6  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 7 pm: NBA League Pass

6:50 AM28 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Hornets

- LaMelo Ball - Terry Rozier - Brandon Miller - Miles Bridges - Mark Williams
6:45 AM33 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Wizards

- Tyus Jones - Jordan Poole - Deni Avdija - Kyle Kuzma - Daniel Gafford
6:40 AM38 minutes ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on East and West, today's NBA predictions must also take into account the divisions. The league's divisions and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

6:35 AM43 minutes ago

Hornets' main reinforcements

- Miles Bridges - Brandon Miller - Nick Smith Jr - Amari Bailey
6:30 AMan hour ago

Wizards' main reinforcements

- Jordan Poole - Bilal Coulibaly - Tyus Jones -Landry Shamet
6:25 AMan hour ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League) to become the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. The Golden State Warriors come next with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The reigning league champions are the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the final. The Nuggets finished top of the Western Conference in the post-season and went on to beat the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to win the tournament for the first time.

The league also divides the awards into sectors. The most valuable is the MVP award, which elects the best player in the league based solely on the regular season. Then there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Michael Jordan is next with five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid is the current MVP of the season, joining a select list of foreigners who have won the honor. He is only the second player from the African continent to be named MVP, along with Hakeem Olajuwon, from Nigeria, in the 1993-94 season. They are joined by Canada's Steve Nash and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki.

6:20 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets live this Thursday (12), at the Capital One Arena, at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
6:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
