Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA preseason Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Chicago BullsLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Nuggts vs Bulls live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
How the NBA playoffs work
The playoffs use a best-of-seven elimination format. This means that two teams play each other up to seven times, with the team that wins four games advancing to the next round.
In the first round, No. 1 in each conference plays against No. 8, No. 2 plays against No. 7, No. 3 against No. 6, and No. 4 against No. 5. The second round is known as the conference semifinals, and the third round is the conference final. The teams that progress in each conference meet in the NBA Finals to determine the champion.
In each round, the team with the best regular season record is rewarded with home-court advantage. A playoff series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 home/away format. This means that of the seven games in a series, the team with the best record plays games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at home.
How the NBA standings work
Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the title of NBA champion.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of "playoff" that began in 2020, the year the season ended in a "bubble" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout round, like this:
- The 7th-placed team from each conference faces the 8th-placed team. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th-placed team faces the 10th-placed team. The winner of that game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the match between 7th and 8th.
Divisions
In addition to this division based on East and West, today's NBA predictions must also take into account the divisions. The league's divisions and their respective times are as follows:
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.
- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.
- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.
- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, who has a long-term knee injury. On the Nuggets side Vlatko Cancar is out injured, while Christian Braun and Michael Porter Jr are listed as day-to-day and could miss the match.
Reinforcements
The Bulls brought in Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig for the season, while the Nuggets didn't look
NBA
The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League) to become the NBA we know today. The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
Last Matches
So far only one pre-season game has been played by each team. The Chicago Bulls were beaten 105-102 by the Bucks on Sunday (8), while the Denver Nuggets played on Tuesday (10), beating the Suns 115-107.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 NBA match: Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Live Score!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.